Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office day 15: Rishab Shetty film crosses ₹700 crore; beats Gadar 2 lifetime haul
Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office day 15: The Kannada film directed by Rishab Shetty now ranks among the 20 highest-grossing Indian films ever.
Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office: Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 continues to draw in audiences at the box office as it completes its second week of release. The Kannada period drama opened to strong positive reviews and had a massive opening domestically. The film has also achieved a breakthrough improvement in overseas collections, surpassing the ₹700 crore mark worldwide. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan hails Kantara Chapter 1 on KBC 17, praises Rishab Shetty for its success: ‘Bada kathin kaam hai’)
Kantara Chapter 1 box office update
On Friday, the makers released a poster of a film to announce on their X account that the film has raced past the ₹700 crore mark. Kantara Chapter 1 has collected ₹717.50 crore worldwide by the end of two weeks. “A divine storm at the box office. #KantaraChapter1 roars past 717.50 CRORES+ GBOC worldwide in 2 weeks,” read the caption.
The film is now inching closer to the ₹500 crore mark in India. It collected ₹ 485.4 crore by the end of Thursday. There was a dip in collections on weekdays, but the film is expected to make an improvement in the upcoming Diwali holidays.
Kantara Chapter 1 beats Gadar 2
Kantara Chapter 1 has included itself among the top 20 highest-grossing Indian films of all time. The film has now surpassed the lifetime collection of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, which stood at ₹691.08 crore. It had previously overtaken recent blockbusters like Salman Khan’s Sultan ( ₹628 crore), SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali ( ₹650 crore), Rajinikanth’s Jailer ( ₹605 crore) and Vijay’s Leo ( ₹606 crore). The film is now steadily moving closer to overtake Chhaava ( ₹808 crore). It remains to be seen if Kantara Chapter 1 has enough legs to get to the elusive ₹1000-crore mark.
Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which earned ₹400 crore worldwide. The prequel is set a thousand years before the events of the first film. Apart from Rishab in the lead, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles.
