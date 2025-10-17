Search
Fri, Oct 17, 2025
Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office day 15: Rishab Shetty film crosses 700 crore; beats Gadar 2 lifetime haul

BySantanu Das
Updated on: Oct 17, 2025 02:10 pm IST

Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office day 15: The Kannada film directed by Rishab Shetty now ranks among the 20 highest-grossing Indian films ever.

Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office: Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 continues to draw in audiences at the box office as it completes its second week of release. The Kannada period drama opened to strong positive reviews and had a massive opening domestically. The film has also achieved a breakthrough improvement in overseas collections, surpassing the 700 crore mark worldwide. (Also read: Amitabh Bachchan hails Kantara Chapter 1 on KBC 17, praises Rishab Shetty for its success: ‘Bada kathin kaam hai’)

Kantara Chapter 1 worldwide box office collection day 15: Rishab Shetty in a still from the Kannada film.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office update

On Friday, the makers released a poster of a film to announce on their X account that the film has raced past the 700 crore mark. Kantara Chapter 1 has collected 717.50 crore worldwide by the end of two weeks. “A divine storm at the box office. #KantaraChapter1 roars past 717.50 CRORES+ GBOC worldwide in 2 weeks,” read the caption.

The film is now inching closer to the 500 crore mark in India. It collected 485.4 crore by the end of Thursday. There was a dip in collections on weekdays, but the film is expected to make an improvement in the upcoming Diwali holidays.

Kantara Chapter 1 beats Gadar 2

Kantara Chapter 1 has included itself among the top 20 highest-grossing Indian films of all time. The film has now surpassed the lifetime collection of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, which stood at 691.08 crore. It had previously overtaken recent blockbusters like Salman Khan’s Sultan ( 628 crore), SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali ( 650 crore), Rajinikanth’s Jailer ( 605 crore) and Vijay’s Leo ( 606 crore). The film is now steadily moving closer to overtake Chhaava ( 808 crore). It remains to be seen if Kantara Chapter 1 has enough legs to get to the elusive 1000-crore mark.

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which earned 400 crore worldwide. The prequel is set a thousand years before the events of the first film. Apart from Rishab in the lead, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles.

