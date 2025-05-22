Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to announce that she has graduated from law school after six years. “All of you guys have been on this journey with me,” she said in her speech during a private commencement ceremony hosted by family and friends, according to Page Six. Kim Kardashian graduates: How can the Skims founder become a lawyer without a college degree? (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)(AP)

Kardashian explained that she wanted to study law after feeling “dumbfounded” watching a video on X. For the special occasion, The Skims founder donned a gray sweater, leather skirt, black stockings and white pumps.

One of Kardashian’s mentors called the reality star’s law journey “the most inspiring.” “Six years ago, Kim Kardashian walked into this program with nothing but a fierce desire to fight for justice. No law school lectures, no ivory tower shortcuts, just determination,” her mentor said, adding that Kardashian dedicated “18 hours a week, 48 weeks a year for six straight years.”

“That’s a total of 5,184 hours of legal study,” she said. “That’s time she carved out while raising four children, running businesses, filming television shows and showing up in courtrooms to advocate for others.”

A source told US Weekly that the graduation ceremony was a surprise for Kardashian. She was told that she would be attending a “regular family brunch,” but was surprised by her loved ones. “They are all excited and proud of her and wanted to surprise her to celebrate this accomplishment,” the insider said. “Her law mentors are also surprising her, and she has no clue they will be there.” Kardashian also shared photos of her son Psalm West and daughter Chicago West.

According to the outlet, Kardashian, who has passed the multistate professional responsibility exam, can now move on to the bar exam. This will allow her to practice law in California.

How can Kim Kardashian become a lawyer without a college degree?

Kardashian reportedly attended Marymount High School, a Roman Catholic all-girls school in Los Angeles. She decided to become a lawyer through a unique apprenticeship program in California, instead of taking the traditional law school path. Her father, Robert Kardashian, was an attorney who notably served on O.J. Simpson’s defense team.

In California,Virginia, Vermont, and Washington, aspiring lawyers can indeed pass the bar exam without a law degree. They can do this through a process called reading the law – a system that basically precedes the codification of higher education in America.

One can undertake a four-year apprenticeship under a practicing lawyer in California, which lasts at least 18 hours a week (five of which are required to be directly supervised). Monthly tests, as well as biannual progress reports submitted to the California bar, are involved in the process. This is the route Kardashian took.

Talking about her desire to pursue law, Kardashian previously told Vogue, “I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more.”