Kim Kardashian's cryptic post hints at feud with Kourtney exposed in new season trailer

The Kardashian family drama continues, and this time it's between Kim and Kourtney. In the latest trailer for season three of The Kardashians, tensions between the sisters are revealed, with Kourtney revealing she's "livid" with Kim for using her wedding in Italy as a "business opportunity."

In response to the trailer, Kim posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Story, sharing a video of her and Khloe dancing and singing at an Usher concert in Las Vegas. The caption read, "Nothing like having a sister," which many fans speculated was a dig at Kourtney.

The feud between the sisters isn't new, with Kourtney previously appearing on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in October 2022 and explaining the drama between her and her sisters. She claimed that Kim has always been the "outsider" in the group of sisters, but that the dynamic has changed in recent years.

While Kim and Khloe have grown closer, Kourtney has stepped back from the duo, speculating that Kim and Khloe welcoming kids at the same time led to her sisters' growing closer.

It's unclear if the sisters will reconcile in the upcoming season of The Kardashians, which is set to premiere on May 25. But with the drama continuing to unfold, fans will undoubtedly be tuning in to see how it all plays out.