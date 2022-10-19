Kim Seon Ho in talks for making K-drama comeback a year after ex-girlfriend shared abuse allegations

Actor Kim Seon Ho is likely to confirm his first K-drama since his lastseries, Hometown Cha Cha Cha. It has been more than a year, since he was seen on the small screen ever since he admitted allegations of emotional abuse and forcing an abortion by his ex-partner. He took a hiatus and made his first public appearance earlier this year. Also read: Kim Seon-ho returns to Instagram after long hiatus

According to a report of JTBC News, Kim Seon Ho will reportedly return with an upcoming historical romance drama, titled Hash’s Shinru (tentatively). It’s set against the backdrop of King Sejong’s era, also known as the Joseon Renaissance. It will reportedly follow the story of the crown prince, Lee Hyang who is a scientist. Hyang falls for a mysterious woman who can see the future. It’s written by author Yoon Yi Soo of the hit drama Love In The Moonlight.

Reacting to the report, Kim Seon Ho’s agency Salt Entertainment released a statement. News outlet Soompi quoted a representative from the agency, “Actor Kim Seon Ho has received an offer to star in the drama ‘Hash’s Shinru,’ and he is positively in talks.” If he accepts the drama, Hash’s Shinru will be the second historical K-drama in his acting career so far. Earlier, he was seen in 100 Days My Prince, with Han So Hee.

Kim Seon Ho made a name in the Korean entertainment industry after doing theatres for quite some time. His first screen debut happened in 2017 with Good Manager. He rose to fame with Star-Up, which was released in 2020.

Kim Seon Ho is currently gearing up for his upcoming Korean film Sad Tropics, directed by Park Hoon Jung. It marks his official film debut. Reports also suggest that he will most likely reunite with the director for his yet another film, Tyrant. Meanwhile, Kim Seon Ho will be next seen attending the Asia Artists Awards 2022 in Japan. He will be joining celebs such as Seo In Guk, Hwang Minhyun, Lee Jae Wook and Kang Daniel among others.

