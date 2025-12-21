Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a marry in Seoul after a decade-long relationship; first pic out

The wedding of actors Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a has become the topic of discussion in Korean entertainment circles. After more than ten years together, the couple chose to do the opposite of what celebrity weddings usually entail. According to The Chosun Daily, they tied the knot on December 20 at a hotel in Seoul, keeping the guest list tight. Only their family and a few close friends were present. Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a marry in Seoul (Instagram/ament_official)

Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a tie the knot

Their agency, AM Entertainment, confirmed the marriage in a short statement: “Today, actress Shin Mina and actor Kim Woo-bin are officially tying the knot. We are deeply grateful for the warm blessings and unwavering support you’ve shown the couple as they embark on this precious new journey together. Both actors look forward to returning your love by continuing to deliver their best performances on screen in the future. Thank you!”

More about Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min's relationship

According to The Chosun Daily, Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a first met in 2015 while filming an advertisement. They later went public with their relationship, and from that point on, they became something of an exception in the industry. The couple usually avoided making headlines and did not create dramatic public appearances either.

In 2017, when Kim Woo-bin was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer, Shin Min-a stayed by his side throughout treatment. That period reshaped how many people saw them. Their colleagues and fans noticed. The relationship shifted from being about longevity to being about resilience.

Prior to the announcement, Kim Woo-bin shared a handwritten letter on his fan cafe, stating, “I will now build a family with the person I have been with for so long and walk the same path together,”

Small details that said more than a press release

Attention picked up again when Shin Min-a’s hairstylist posted a glimpse of the wedding invitation online. It was hand-drawn and personal. The card carried the line, “Art by Shin Min-a, Writing by Kim Woo-bin.” Fans reacted immediately, calling it intimate, even film-like. Many said it felt exactly like the couple.

Actor Lee Kwang-soo, a long-time friend of Kim Woo-bin, served as the emcee. His agency confirmed that “Lee Kwang-soo will serve as the emcee for Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a's wedding.” The friendship goes back years, to before fame fully set in, which made the choice feel obvious.

Not everyone could be there. Doh Kyung-soo from EXO had prior commitments at the Melon Music Awards. He addressed it honestly, saying, “It's heartbreaking, but I think work comes first,” and added, “I know Woo-bin understands," as per Chosun Daily.

In the days before the wedding, Kim Woo-bin shared photos of congratulatory gifts and bouquets sent his way. The timing made it clear what was coming. Fans filled the comments with jokes, warm messages, and requests for just one photo.