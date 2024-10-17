Kiran Rao says All We Imagine as Light will be in the running for Best Picture at Oscars

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies became India's official entry for the Oscars a month ago. The small film beat several heavyweights and another underdog - Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light. Many felt that this Cannes-conquering film would have been a better bet at the Academy Awards. Kiran herself believes that the film has it in it to win Best Film and not just Best Foreign Film at the prestigious awards. (Also read: Laapataa Ladies writer Sneha Desai hopes All We Imagine As Light makes it to Oscars race too) Kiran Rao has high hopes for Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light at the Oscars.

Kiran Rao on women filmmakers

In an interaction with the news agency AFP in London, Kiran spoke about the lack of representation of women directors, particularly those from South Asia. "Despite being halfway across the world, we still find women under-represented when it comes to most industries, especially when it comes to places where there's decision-making involved," she said.

Few women filmmakers have won Oscars or even secured nominations. Only three women have won the best director category, and less than two per cent of all Oscar nominees have been women of colour, according to research by the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Journalism.

On Laapataa Ladies, All We Imagine As Light, and Santosh at the Oscars

This year, three Indian films have sought to change that stat slightly. Apart from Laapataa Ladies, Santosh, a Hindi drama by British-Indian director Sandhya Suri, is also headed to the Oscars as UK's official entry. And while All We Imagine As Light missed out on being selected as an official entry, the film is likely to be submitted independently.

"It's great that in this Oscar race, Britain is represented by Sandhya Suri, again, a woman of South Asian origin. Payal Kapadia will be in the best film running after winning Cannes," said Kiran.

The filmmaker sees this time as a reckoning for women filmmakers from South Asia. "It's a special moment for women from India. Finally, our time has come, and I hope it's the start of a wave of many more stories from India by women," she said. “We've been quiet for far too long.”