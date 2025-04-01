L2 Empuraan row: Film's team says over 2-minute-scenes deleted but ‘not because of any threats or pressure by anyone’

L2 Empuraan producer Antony Perumbavoor on Tuesday said that a little over two minutes of scenes have been deleted from the movie. This comes two days after actor Mohanlal assured that the controversial portions from his recently released film would be removed. (Also Read | L2 Empuraan row: Kerala film industry body criticises personal attacks on Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran) After a row erupted, the L2 Empuraan team made a decision to delete some scenes from the film.

Speaking to reporters in Kochi, Antony said that the decision to carry out the edit was a joint one of all the producers and actors, including Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, and it was not out of fear of anyone. He said, “There is no question of being afraid. We live in a society. We never intended to do anything which would hurt the sentiments of anyone.”

"If someone is unhappy with the film, then as producers, directors and actors of the movie, we all have the responsibility to address that grievance. So, we all jointly took the decision to carry out the edits. Around two minutes and some seconds worth of scenes have been removed," he added.

In response to reporters' queries about whether the decision was taken on someone's direction or due to pressure from some political organisation, Antony denied the same and clarified that even in the future, if someone was aggrieved by a film they had made steps would be taken to address it.

"Not just for any party, but even if people are affected, we will take the same steps," he said. "It is not because of any threats or pressure by anyone," he added. He also said that there was no need to attack Prithviraj over it.

Antony also said that there will be a third sequel to the Lucifer film. Director Major Ravi had recently claimed that Mohanlal had not seen the film prior to its release. The actor has not reacted to his claim by Ravi. The decision to carry out the edits was taken despite overwhelming support for the film, its producers and the actors from all quarters, including Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan.

However, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar had said he won't watch L2 Empuraan, adding that he was disappointed by this sort of movie-making. Mohanlal on Sunday had expressed regret over the raging row surrounding the movie and assured that the controversial portions would be removed from the movie.

The movie has faced intense criticism from the Sangh Parivar with regard to some portions of the film. L2: Empuraan, the second part of the Lucifer movie, a trilogy planned by the Prithviraj-Mohanlal team, has become a topic of hot debate over its critique of right-wing politics and the covert mention of the Gujarat riots.

On March 27, the day of the movie's release, the Sangh Parivar vehemently criticised the film on social media, while the Congress and Left platforms celebrated the film for portraying the right-wing politics as "villainous".