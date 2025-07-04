Liked Metro In Dino? Other Hindi movie sequels that you need to explore on OTT

Barfi mastermind Anurag Basu is back, and this time, he is here with the complex tale of Metro In Dino. Despite the various characters, the different shades of love have once again managed to win hearts. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur-Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal-Fatima Sana Shaikh, Konkona Sen Sharma-Pankaj Tripathi and Neena Gupta-Anupam Kher-Saswata Chatterjee, Basu weaves the story of Life In A Metro sequel in a way that works. If this is a movie that you already explored and liked watching on screen, then there are other movie sequels just waiting to be explored, and they’re available at your fingertips. Hindi movie sequels to stream on OTT

Hindi movie sequels worth exploring

Featuring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena (their love story was the USP of Gadar), Gadar 2 somehow recreated the magic of the original film. The movie became a blockbuster at the Box Office and continues receiving love on OTT. This is a gem waiting to be explored.

Following the intrigue of The Tashkent Files, came Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files. This time around, the filmmaker explored the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from their homeland. When in theatres, the movie's high demand forced the distributors to increase screens. Owing to that, The Kashmir Files became a huge hit when it released. The impact of this movie was far and wide, even if the views on the film were divided.

Rohit Shetty-Ajay Devgn's Singham gave birth to Cop Universe, and Ranveer Singh-starrer Simmba happened. An entertainer otherwise, Simmba dealt with an important topic and received as much love as Singham. The universe has now expanded and continues to grow with Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi being added to the mix.

Sonakshi Sinha's Happy Phir Bhag Jayegi became a surprise hit as much as Diana Penty's Happy Bhag Jayegi. Both the movies were based out of a simple concept - a bride on the run - and both the movies connected with the viewers.

Manoj Bajpayee's Silence as well as Silence 2 leaves you dumbstruck with his acting skills. He never misses the mark, even if the story might not always hold up. Silence 2 is the perfect example of his fine acting skills that you can access from the comfort of your home with an OTTplay Premium subscription. So, happy streaming!