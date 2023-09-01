News / Entertainment / Others / Malayalam actor Aparna Nair found dead, police case registered

Malayalam actor Aparna Nair found dead, police case registered

PTI |
Sep 01, 2023 12:34 PM IST

Malayalam television actor Aparna Nair was found dead in her home in Thiruvananthapuram. She is survived by her husband and two kids.

Malayalam cine-serial actor Aparna Nair was found dead at her residence in Thiruvananthapuram, police said on Friday.

Aparna Nair was a television actor.
The 33-year old actor, who has acted in a few movies and numerous serials, was found hanging inside her room at her residence near Karamana last night, police said.

Aparna was staying with her husband and their children, police said. The incident happened around 7.30 PM on Thursday.

Police said they were informed about the incident by the private hospital where she was admitted after she was found hanging.

"We received the information from the hospital and have registered a case for unnatural death," a police officer told PTI. She is survived by her husband and two children.

Police suspect that it was a case of suicide and that family issues were behind the extreme step. An investigation has been launched into the incident, the police added.

SUICIDE HELPLINE INFO:

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

