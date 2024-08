Malayalam actor Siddique files police complaint against Revathy Sampath over sexual harassment allegations

Veteran Malayalam actor Siddique has lodged a complaint with Kerala police against actor Revathy Sampath after she accused him of sexual misconduct, officials said on Monday. This comes after he quit his post at the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists due to the allegations. (Also Read: ‘Mohanlal has lost his ability to respond’: Malayalam actor Shammy Thilakan amid sexual misconduct allegations) File photo of Siddique with actors Jomol and Ananya addressing the media on the Justice Hema Committee report, in Kochi on August 23, 2024.(PTI)

Siddique lodges complaint on Revathy

According to an official with Kerala Police, actor Siddique has lodged a complaint against actor Revathy, who had earlier accused him of sexual harassment. "The complaint has been submitted to Director General of Police," he said.

This comes after Revathy accused Siddique, who was the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), of sexual misconduct. After the allegations, Siddique quit his post in AMMA.

Siddique is a popular actor who has appeared in over 300 Malayalam movies. He has also acted in Tamil films such as Jana and Bhaskar Oru Rascal.

Revathy accuses Siddique of harassment

In a media interaction, Revathy had alleged that the incident happened when she was 21 years old. She stated that Siddique initially contacted her on Facebook, addressing her as "Mole," a term often used in Kerala to refer to a young girl or daughter.

"After completing my Plus Two, I had a terrible experience. Siddique sent me messages on Facebook. I had come to discuss a film. This incident occurred when I was 21 years old. He first approached me by calling me 'Mole.' There was abuse from Siddique's side. During the discussion, he sexually abused me. The face he shows now is not the one I saw back then," Revanthy said.

Alleging that Siddique sexually abused her, both physically and mentally, the actor said, "He assaulted me, both physically and mentally. Siddique is a criminal. I went through severe mental trauma. It even affected my professional life. No system stood by me. It took me a long time to speak out. After the assault, Siddique acted as if nothing had happened and stood before me like it was normal. Everyone responded as if it was a common occurrence. It felt like they all did it knowingly."

Speaking on how she managed to escape the situation, Revathy added, "I ran away to escape. I responded as best as I could at that age. He said there was nothing I could do. I fled, managed to get into an auto, and escaped."