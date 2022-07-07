Malayalam actor Sreejith arrested for second time under POCSO act; allegedly flashed minor girls in public

Malayalam actor Sreejith was arrested on Thursday in a sexual abuse case involving minors, making it his second arrest in such a case. The actor, who was previously arrested upon complaints from a group of children, has now been accused of flashing minors. Also Read| Vijay Babu arrested in sexual assault case

Sreejith was arrested in Thrissur, Kerala under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, 2012. As per reports, he was held by the police over an incident where he flashed his private parts at two minor girls. The girls, aged 9 and 14, complained to the police that the actor flashed them at SN Park in Thrissur on Monday. CCTV footage also confirmed that the man was Sreejith.

This comes after Sreejith was arrested by the Ottappalam police in a similar case in 2016. He was accused of flashing his private parts at a group of school-going girls, and also of taking photographs of them. He was charged under the POCSO Act after a complaint was filed against him by the school principal, based on statements from 15 students. The police arrested him after the students identified the actor based on his photographs.

Sreejith is the son of actor TG Ravi. The 46-year-old is also a mechanical engineer by profession, and holds a degree in management. He entered the Malayalam film industry in 2005, making his debut with Hariharan-directorial Mayookham.

Sreejith is known for playing character roles and has also portrayed police officers in several of his movies. He has worked in over 60 films, so far. Despite being booked in the POCSO case in 2016, he went on to act in several films such as Godha, Queen, Ramleela, and Asuravadham, among others. The actor was recently seen in the Malayalam family drama Jo and Jo, which released in theatres on May 13, and is now available on Amazon Prime Video.

