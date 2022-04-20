Manchester City pays tribute to KGF Chapter 2, Farhan Akhtar calls it 'brilliant'

On Wednesday, popular English Premier League football team Manchester City shared a cheeky tribute to Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 on social media. The team shared a picture of their three star players Kevin de Bruyne, İlkay Gündoğan, and Phil Foden, dubbing the trio City's 'own KGF'. The post caught the eye of actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar, who has presented the Hindi version of the film. Farhan applauded the gesture, sharing it on social media. Also read: What KGF: Chapter 2's mid-credits scene reveals about franchise's future and fate of Yash's character Rocky

The official Instagram page of Manchester City shared a picture of the three players with their nicknames (Kevin, Gundo, Foden) written below, along with the letters K.G.F. The caption to the post read, "Our very own KGF!" Farhan first commented on the post, calling it "brilliant," and then shared it on his Instagram Stories. He wrote alongside, "When your team and film find each other". The actor-filmmaker has been a Manchester City fan.

Farhan Akhtar sharing Manchester City's tribute to KGF.

Fans, too, found Man City's gesture fun. Several pointed out that one of the biggest and richest football clubs in the world had taken note of a Kannada film, which is a rare event. "This is the KGF effect," one fan commented. Another wrote, "This is why we love this club. Your love and respect to the fans is truly admirable." Several fans hoped that the team would be able to take inspiration from KGF 2's success at the box office. "How KGF rules of Indian Film Industry-this City (kgf) rules the Premier league," wished one fan.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1. Starring Yash in the lead, film follows an underdog named Rocky (Yash) who later becomes a dangerous gangster, controlling the gold-mining empire at Kolar Gold Fields.

KGF: Chapter 2 is the highest-grossing Kannada film in history by a long margin, having earned more than the next five films in the list combined. With worldwide earnings of over ₹625 crore, it is also the ninth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Trade analysts estimate that the film may end up crossing the ₹1000-crore barrier at the global box-office by the end of its run.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON