Matthew Perry death: Another celebrity suspected in Friends star death

After the Friends actor Matthew Perry died in October at the age of 54 this year due to the "acute effects of ketamine," the authorities experienced a major criminal probe.

The autopsy report clearly revealed that the late actor was undergoing Ketamine therapy for depression. Given ketamine's rapid metabolism, the autopsy report concluded, “the ketamine in his system at death could not be from that infusion therapy.” Investigators thus suspect that Perry acquired the fatal dose from another source.

In Touch reported last month, “Officers seized an iPhone and a laptop from a [famous] woman’s room at a sober living residence in L.A. and brought her in for questioning.”

While another insider told the outlet that cops have “basically been on the hunt for Matthew’s killer,” since October.

The insider elaborated that the Friends actor, who passed away at age 54 in his hot tub, had “formed an unexpected friendship” with the well-known woman after meeting her during one of his 15 rehab stays.

Matthew Perry's death: Police 'on the hunt' probing an unnamed female celebrity

On June 25, In Touch identified this celebrity, who has been “completely cooperative with authorities,” as socialite and actress Brooke Mueller, 46, the former wife of actor Charlie Sheen. She was reportedly “in total shock and had no idea what the search warrant was about” when police knocked his doorknob.

The source added, “It’s tough to say or know exactly what her role is [in Perry's death], but she’s adamant she had nothing to do with that,” and, “She’s being tight-lipped about the situation.”

Last month, Blast also reported that the authorities are questioning Brooke Mueller.

Now In Touch outlet reported that another celebrity friend may be implicated in Matthew Perry’s drug-related death investigation. This investigation, conducted by the LAPD, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, has uncovered that this second celebrity and Matthew both claimed to be sober but were actually “walking pharmacies.” They reportedly engaged in late-night conversations about their addictions, battles with sobriety, and personal lives.

There is photo evidence of Matthew and this second friend at the office of a doctor who prescribes ketamine, raising further questions about their activities. According to a source, Matthew and this second celebrity may have “aided” each other by referring one another to their respective doctors when their drug supplies dwindled.

The source indicated, “If the feds had either one of their phones — especially [the second celeb’s], because she doesn’t erase her text messages — they would probably find conversations about the drug and ‘How can I get extra?’ Like, ‘Oh, come see my doctor if you need more,’” and “It will not look good for the celebrity.”