Matthew Perry death: Police investigating several people linked to the mysterious death

Friends star, Matthew Perry died in October of last year at the age of 54 due to overuse of Ketamine according to the reports provided by Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. The coroner concluded their investigation in December after which LAPD probed further into the reasons surrounding Perry’s death in the bathtub and the overdose of Ketamine. The 54-year-old was found dead and drowned in his hot tub in his mansion located in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. FILE PHOTO: Police officials suggests many people are involved in Matthew Perry's death. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo(REUTERS)

Also Read: The Notebook actor Gena Rowlands suffering from Alzheimer's for past five years

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Police officials suggest many people should be charged for Perry’s death

According to PEOPLE, police officials are at the end of the rope of the actor’s Ketamine death and have suggested many people are connected to his death. The US Attorney's office will make the final decision of whether charges will be issued in the name of several suspects or not. His manner of death was initially reported to be accidental.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DAE) and US Postal Inspector investigated the source of Ketamine that was found at his mansion. The investigation was reported to the People magazine in May.

Also Read: Justin Timberlake's wife Jessica Biel spotted without wedding ring days after his DWI arrest, sparks divorce rumours

Perry was under Ketamine infusion therapy

As reported by People, the autopsy reports found Perry was under Ketamine infusion therapy. The drug was prescribed to Perry as part of his depression treatment. During the therapy small amount of Ketamine is provided to the patient as a dissociative anaesthetic.

The actor best known for his character Chandler mentioned about his struggles with addiction in his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. He opened about his challenges to PEOPLE in a 2022 interview where he said, “I had to wait until I was pretty safely sober—and away from the active disease of alcoholism and addiction—to write it all down. I was pretty certain that it would help people if I did.”