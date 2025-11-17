Meera Vasudevan publicly ends 3rd marriage to cinematographer Vipin Puthiyankam after a year: ‘Most peaceful phase’

Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi actor Meera Vasudevan has ended her third marriage to cinematographer Vipin Puthiyankam. She announced publicly on Instagram that as of August 2025, she is single, and Vipin has yet to comment publicly on their marriage. Here’s what she said. Meera Vasudevan and Vipin Puthiyankam had an intimate wedding in May 2024.

Meera Vasudevan announces end of marriage with Vipin Puthiyankam

Meera took to her Instagram account to post a happy selfie of herself dressed in a maroon saree with her hair left loose. Posting it while turning off the comments, she wrote, “I, Actress Meera Vasudevan, aka @officialmeeravasudevan, officially declare that I am now single since Aug 2025. I am at a most wonderful and peaceful phase of my life….(pink heart emoji) #focused #blessed #gratitude #meeravasudevan #actressmeeravasudevan #actormeeravasudevan.”

Meera Vasudevan’s relationships

Meera did not clarify whether she and Vipin are legally divorced or separated. For the unversed, the couple got married on May 24, 2024, in Coimbatore in an intimate ceremony. Vipin has not publicly commented on the matter at the time of writing. Meera married Vishal Agarwal, son of cinematographer Ashok Kumar, in 2005. But they divorced in 2010. In 2012, she married Malayalam actor John Kokken, from whom she separated in 2016.

Meera Vasudevan’s career

Meera made her silver screen debut with the 2003 Telugu film Golmaal, although the Hindi satirical film Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula was initially planned to be her first. Before her foray into films, she acted in the Tamil TV show Kaveri, Hindi TV shows Devi and Subah Savere. After not finding much success in Telugu and Tamil, she made her debut in Malayalam with the 2005 film Thanmathra, directed by Blessy and starring Mohanlal. She won laurels for her performance in it.

Meera was most recently seen in the 2025 Malayalam films Am Ah, Get-Set Baby, and United Kingdom of Kerala. She also has a starring role in the Zee Keralam Malayalam TV show Madhuranombarakattu.