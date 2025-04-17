Michelle Trachtenberg reportedly died due to complications from diabetes, the NYC Medical Examiner’s office has revealed. Trachtenberg’s mother found her on February 26 in her Central Park South apartment. Michelle Trachtenberg cause of death: When can diabetes mellitus become fatal? (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The former child star, 39, had undergone a liver transplant months before she died, which reports previously claimed may have contributed to her death. However, after reviewing laboratory test results, the medical examiner found the cause of death to be complications of diabetes mellitus, the New York Post reported.

What is diabetes mellitus and when can it lead to death?

Diabetes mellitus is the technical name for diabetes, which is a condition that happens when a person’s blood sugar (glucose) is too high. According to the Cleveland Clinic, “It develops when your pancreas doesn’t make enough insulin or any at all, or when your body isn’t responding to the effects of insulin properly. Diabetes affects people of all ages. Most forms of diabetes are chronic (lifelong), and all forms are manageable with medications and/or lifestyle changes.”

Chronic high blood sugar can lead to various complications, which are generally irreversible. Cleveland Clinic noted that a person’s lifespan can get shortened and their quality of life can worsen due to untreated chronic high blood sugar. Diabetes is the eighth leading cause of death in the US, with many people with the condition losing their lives due to a heart attack or stroke.

The World Health Organization said that 14% of adults aged 18 years and older were living with diabetes in 2022 (an increase from 7% in 1990) and more than half (59%) of adults aged 30 years and above who were living with diabetes were not taking medication that same year. “Diabetes treatment coverage was lowest in low- and middle-income countries,” WHO added.

WHO says diabetes “can be treated and its consequences avoided or delayed with diet, physical activity, medication and regular screening and treatment for complications.” Early diagnosis and treatment are always recommended.

WHO launched the Global Diabetes Compact in April 2021, which is a “global initiative aiming for sustained improvements in diabetes prevention and care, with a particular focus on supporting low- and middle-income countries.” Who added, “In May 2021, the World Health Assembly agreed a Resolution on strengthening prevention and control of diabetes. In May 2022 the World Health Assembly endorsed five global diabetes coverage targets to be achieved by 2030.”