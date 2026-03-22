Mohanlal gets emotional as he reunites with Priyadarshan for his 100th film: 'Some moments aren't meant to be explained'

On Saturday, Mohanlal shared a video announcing his collaboration with Priyadarshan for the filmmaker’s 100th film. In the video, Priyadarshan explained that he is not overjoyed because it is his 100th film, but because the same actor from his first film is also starring in his 100th — something he described as a “first in world cinema history”. The filmmaker added, “What is great is that this record will never be rewritten; that is the kind of record we are setting.”

Filmmaker Priyadarshan had earlier teased a collaboration with Mohanlal and has now confirmed it, leaving fans excited. The filmmaker is set to work with Mohanlal on his 100th film. He called the collaboration “rarer than a blue moon event”, while Mohanlal penned an emotional note on social media.

When Priyadarshan described the project as a “good entertainer with music and drama,” Mohanlal immediately questioned, “Is there no action?” The filmmaker revealed that the film will include action but that he aims to create a film that families can sit and watch together. Mohanlal added, “As a friend and an actor, this is a huge blessing for me. Like Priyan said, this isn't even a ‘blue moon’ event; it is rarer than that.”

Mohanlal pens note for Priyadarshan Mohanlal also penned an emotional note, which read, “Some milestones do not belong to one person alone. They belong to everyone who stood close enough to witness the journey. My dearest Priyan is stepping into his 100th film, and I find myself without words for what that truly means to me. A hundred films is not just a number. It is a lifetime of stories told with passion, countless mornings driven by belief in the magic of cinema, and a journey of unwavering dedication that I have had the privilege of witnessing up close.”

He added, “This landmark film is being brought to life by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, with Binu George Alexander as co-producer. I am deeply honoured to be a part of this journey. Some moments are not meant to be explained, only felt and held close with gratitude. To my friend, here is to everything you have created, everything you have given the world, and all the stories that are still waiting to be told.”

Priyadarshan began his journey as a director with the Malayalam film Poochakkoru Mookkuthi, starring Mohanlal in the lead. The two went on to collaborate on films like Aryan, Chithram and more. The duo last worked together on Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the pair recreate their magic on screen.