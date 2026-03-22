Mohanlal gets emotional as he reunites with Priyadarshan for his 100th film: 'Some moments aren't meant to be explained'
Mohanlal and filmmaker Priyadarshan reunite for the director's 100th film, described as a family entertainer with action.
Filmmaker Priyadarshan had earlier teased a collaboration with Mohanlal and has now confirmed it, leaving fans excited. The filmmaker is set to work with Mohanlal on his 100th film. He called the collaboration “rarer than a blue moon event”, while Mohanlal penned an emotional note on social media.
Priyadarshan and Mohanlal confirm their collaboration
On Saturday, Mohanlal shared a video announcing his collaboration with Priyadarshan for the filmmaker’s 100th film. In the video, Priyadarshan explained that he is not overjoyed because it is his 100th film, but because the same actor from his first film is also starring in his 100th — something he described as a “first in world cinema history”. The filmmaker added, “What is great is that this record will never be rewritten; that is the kind of record we are setting.”
When Priyadarshan described the project as a “good entertainer with music and drama,” Mohanlal immediately questioned, “Is there no action?” The filmmaker revealed that the film will include action but that he aims to create a film that families can sit and watch together. Mohanlal added, “As a friend and an actor, this is a huge blessing for me. Like Priyan said, this isn't even a ‘blue moon’ event; it is rarer than that.”
Mohanlal pens note for Priyadarshan
Mohanlal also penned an emotional note, which read, “Some milestones do not belong to one person alone. They belong to everyone who stood close enough to witness the journey. My dearest Priyan is stepping into his 100th film, and I find myself without words for what that truly means to me. A hundred films is not just a number. It is a lifetime of stories told with passion, countless mornings driven by belief in the magic of cinema, and a journey of unwavering dedication that I have had the privilege of witnessing up close.”
He added, “This landmark film is being brought to life by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, with Binu George Alexander as co-producer. I am deeply honoured to be a part of this journey. Some moments are not meant to be explained, only felt and held close with gratitude. To my friend, here is to everything you have created, everything you have given the world, and all the stories that are still waiting to be told.”
Priyadarshan began his journey as a director with the Malayalam film Poochakkoru Mookkuthi, starring Mohanlal in the lead. The two went on to collaborate on films like Aryan, Chithram and more. The duo last worked together on Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the pair recreate their magic on screen.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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