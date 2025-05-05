Mohanlal-Shobana's Thudarum falls prey to piracy and played on bus; producer to take legal action

Tharun Moorthy’s Malayalam film Thudarum, starring Mohanlal and Shobana in the lead roles, is the latest film to fall prey to piracy while doing well in theatres. An OnManorama report states that producer M Renjith is planning on taking legal action against those who played a pirated version of the film on a bus. (Also Read: Meet actor who directed ads with Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone; is now going toe-to-toe with Mohanlal in Thudarum) Mohanlal and Sobhana in a still from Tharun Moorthy's Thudarum.

Thudarum pirated copy played on bus

The report states that a pirated copy of Thudarum was recently played on a tourist bus travelling from Malapurram to Vagamon in Kerala. A student who was travelling on the bus sent video footage to actor Binu Pappu via Facebook. After the film’s team was made aware of the incident, producer Renjith confirmed that legal action would be taken against those who screened the film without permission.

Thudarum’s box office performance

Thudarum was released in theatres on April 25, and it opened to favourable reviews. The film has been performing well in theatres, not just in Kerala, but in other states too. According to Sacnilk, Thudarum collected ₹160 crore worldwide in ten days, bringing in ₹70.50 crore net and ₹82 crore gross in India and ₹78 crore overseas. It is the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time and the seventh-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, registering good occupancy even in its second weekend.

About Thudarum

Thudarum is directed by Tharun and produced by Renjith under Rejaputhra Visual Media. The film stars Prakash Varma, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Thomas Mathew, and Krishna Prabha, in addition to Mohanlal and Shobana. It tells the story of how a humble taxi driver from a small town is forced to fight back when everything he holds dear is threatened. Both Mohanlal and Shobana’s performances in the film have been praised.