 MrBeast reveals 'there's a reason' why he chose Amazon Prime over other platforms for his game show
MrBeast reveals ‘there’s a reason’ why he chose Amazon Prime over other platforms for his game show

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Mar 20, 2024 02:04 PM IST

YouTube sensation MrBeast partners with Amazon Prime Video for 'Beast Games,' offering a jaw-dropping $5 million prize

YouTube sensation Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has struck a deal with Amazon Prime Video for his debut television show, ‘Beast Games.’ This collab marks a significant shift in the content creator’s career, as he ventures into the realm of game shows with a record-breaking prize.

(FILES) US YouTube personality Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP)(AFP)

Early in 2024, buzz began to circulate about MrBeast nearing a whopping $100 million agreement with Amazon’s streaming service for his first-ever TV show. The speculation came to fruition on March 18 when the 25-year-old internet celebrity confirmed that ‘Beast Games’ would indeed be coming to life, boasting a jaw-dropping prize that is set to captivate audiences on Amazon Prime Video.

‘Let’s just say Amazon will give us the most creative control’: MrBeast

During a podcast with fellow YouTubers Colin and Samir, MrBeast divulged the reasons behind his decision to partner with Amazon Prime. He stated, “Let’s just say Amazon will give us the most creative control. And by most I mean all creative control, and they’ll let me do whatever I want.” He expressed his appreciation for the platform, adding, “And other platforms, you know, didn’t. So there’s a reason we went with Amazon. They’re awesome, I love you guys.”

MrBeast’s ambition is not just to create another game show; he aims to craft the most monumental streaming show ever witnessed. “I’m going to try to make the most huge streaming show in history,” he declared.

‘Beast Games’ is set to redefine the game show landscape with an unprecedented 1,000 participants vying for a staggering $5 million prize. This sum eclipses any previous game show award, surpassing even the sensational prize offered in Netflix’s ‘Squid Game: The Challenge.’

While the specifics of the challenges that contestants will face on Beast Games are still shrouded in secrecy, Prime Video has teased that the competition will be intense, featuring a “fast-paced and high-production format.” MrBeast himself has hinted at the show’s potential to shatter records, suggesting that “many World Records” could be broken.

News / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / MrBeast reveals 'there's a reason' why he chose Amazon Prime over other platforms for his game show
