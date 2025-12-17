Nivetha Thomas flags AI-generated images misusing her identity, warns of legal action

Actor Nivetha Thomas has spoken out against the circulation of AI-generated images misusing her identity, calling the practice unlawful and a serious violation of privacy. The actor took to social media to flag a manipulated image that has been widely shared online, urging users to refrain from engaging with or amplifying such content. Actors Sreeleela and Nivetha Thomas raised alarms about AI-generated content misuse.

Nivetha Thomas says such content is deeply disturbing

In a strongly worded post on X, Nivetha stated that she had become aware that AI-generated images and a recent photograph she had shared on her social media were being misused. “The creation and circulation of such content without consent is deeply disturbing, unacceptable, and unlawful,” she wrote, describing it as digital impersonation and a grave invasion of her privacy.

Sreeleela also talked about AI-generated nonsense

Earlier in the day, actor Sreeleela also addressed the growing concerns around AI-generated content and its misuse. In a separate post, she appealed to users not to support what she termed “AI-generated nonsense,” stressing the fine line between using technology and abusing it.

“Advancements in technology are meant to simplify life, not complicate it,” Sreeleela wrote, adding that women in the industry deserve to work in an environment that is safe and respectful. She noted that many such issues often go unnoticed due to busy schedules and thanked her well-wishers for bringing them to her attention.

Calling the situation “deeply disturbing and devastating,” Sreeleela said she was speaking not just for herself but also on behalf of colleagues facing similar issues. She concluded by urging the audience to stand by artists with “grace and dignity,” adding that the authorities would be taking the matter forward.

Both Nivetha Thomas and Sreeleela emphasised the importance of ethical technology use and increased awareness of the harm caused by AI-generated impersonation. They appealed to the public to avoid interacting with such content and to help curb its spread by refraining from engaging with or sharing manipulated images.