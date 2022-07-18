Nusrat Jahan on not sharing son Yishaan's pics on social media: 'Yash’s elder son has been kept away from media too'

Bengali actor Nusrat Jahan recently opened up about her son Yishaan J. Dasgupta growing up with Yash Dasgupta’s son Rayansh from his previous marriage. Yash was previously married to Shweta Singh Kalhans and they have a son, Rayansh. Both the kids are currently growing up with Yash. (Also read: Nusrat Jahan recalls all the chaos around her pregnancy)

Nusrat welcomed her baby boy Yishaan with actor Yash Dasgupta on August 26, 2021. Yash and Nusrat have been together since 2020. While there were rumours about their marriage, later Nusrat hinted that they have already tied the knot.

While Nusrat keeps posting pictures with Yash on social media, the couple rarely share any pictures of Yishaan. Talking about their decision to not reveal Yishaan’s face on the internet, Nusrat told Calcutta Times, “It’s a unanimous decision that we took as parents. Yash’s elder son has been kept away from the media too. We want them to grow and live their respective lives without any tags, special preferences or attention.”

Earlier in 2019, Nusrat married businessman Nikhil Jain in Turkey. Later, the two parted ways and the actor said that their marriage was invalid as per Indian laws. In June 2021, Nusrat shared the news of her pregnancy with a picture of her with a growing baby bump on social media.

Talking about how she deals with trolling during pregnancy, she revealed that it hasn’t been an easy road for her. “I am not saying it's easy. I would be lying if I were saying it's easy. You wake up one day and see some headline where someone is trolling you. Oh troll ho gayi hu, woh kya hota hai (Oh I've been trolled, what does that mean)? Accha fatwa aaraha hai (Ok fatwa has been issued)? Many said that she was not to be found. I have been sitting and signing maternity leaves for people. Women are bound and entitled to get that. But in my case, people suddenly stood up and said "Arre aap toh aate hi nahi." (You do not come only). My God, I am not a woman? I am not a woman who has conceived? Are you all looking at me from that perspective?” she told India Today about being away from work when was eight months pregnant.

