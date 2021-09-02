Nusrat Jahan gives glimpse into her 'new mommy life' with pic clicked by 'Daddy', has message for her critics

Bengali actor and Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan has shared a new picture on Instagram. Nusrat has shown fans her 'new look' in the picture, which has been clicked by 'Daddy'.

In the photo, Nusrat is wearing minimal makeup and her hair has been blowdried into big waves. She is posing in front of a vanity. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Don’t take criticism from people u won’t take advice from… #newrole #newmommylife #newlook pic courtesy: Daddy," she captioned her post.





However, Nusrat has still not revealed the identity of the 'Daddy' she has mentioned in the photo. Nusrat delivered her first baby, a boy, last week. She is rumoured to be dating actor Yash Dasgupta, who was seen carrying the baby in his arms as they left the hospital.

Yash also informed the media that both the mother and child were fine after the delivery. "For those who have been enquiring about Nusrat's health, the mother and child are healthy and doing well," he had said.

Nusrat has been embroiled in a controversy with Nikhil Jain, whom she married in Turkey. Nusrat had put out a statement that her relationship with him was more like live-in as they were married in Turkey as per Turkish marriage regulations, which was not valid in India.

"Since it was an inter-faith marriage, it requires validation under the Special Marriage Act in India, which did not happen. As per the court of law, it is not a marriage, but a relationship or a live-in relationship. Thus, the question of divorce does not arise," she had said.

Despite the controversy, Nikhil extended his wishes to Nusrat and her baby on his birth. He said, "There might be differences between us, but I am wishing the newborn and his mother all the best. I wish the baby boy has a bright future."

