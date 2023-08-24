Pakistani actor Moammar Rana calls Priyanka Chopra ‘bhayanak’ on Nadir Ali podcast, earns internet's ire: ‘Cancel them’

Recently, a clip from Nadir Ali's podcast featuring Pakistani actor Moammar Rana has surfaced online and the internet isn't happy about it. During the conversation, Moammar talked about how he had a crush on Priyanka Chopra but it faded after seeing her in real life. He narrated the incident when Nadir asked him to name any actor from India who looked ‘bhayanak’ (dangerous), implying one's appearance. Also read: Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan romance and recite Amrita Pritam's Main Tenu Phir Milangi in new ad Moammar Rana recently claimed that he's failed to recognise his crush Priyanka Chopra at an event. Here's why people are unhappy about his remarks.

Moammar Rana in podcast

In the clip, Nadir Ali asked Moammar who is ‘bhayanak’ in the industry in Pakistan, to which the actor said that no one is there as such. Nadir further probed him, “India me bhi aapne dekha hai? (Have you anyone like that in India)” Moammar replied saying that he had seen such people in the country. Nadir reacted and made faces to ask the actor if he had ever failed to recognise any Indian actor in real life.

Moammar Rana: I couldn't recogise Priyanka Chopra

Moammar said, “This happened to me when I saw Priyanka Chopra. I didn't know, we were sitting (at an event). A woman came and sat on the side. We were talking amongst ourselves. I moved forward and backward, wondering where I should go. After a while, she got up and left. I inquired about who she was.” Amid this, Nadir chimed in, “Maid hai ki kya hai? (She was a maid or what)”

The actor continued, “The person I asked told me, 'You didn't recognize her?' I said no. Turns out, it was Priyanka Chopra who was seated. My whole crush on her… “ The actor, with a facepalm expression, cut himself off and made gestures with his hand to imply that his crush for Priyanka had warned off at that moment. The host again commented in between and compared Priyanka to ‘kala namak’ (black salt), which left the actor in splits. He said, ”To hell with you (Priyanka).”

Moammar Rana on Ameesha Patel

However, Moammar called Ameesha Patel ‘genuine, khubsoorat (beautiful).’ The host asked him what made the Gadar actor beautiful to him, the actor said it was her facial features, to which the host made sly remarks by teasing the guest and asking him if there was anything more to her beauty. He also went on to sing the song Chehra Kya Dekhte Ho with a smirk and pointed towards his chest. The two burst into laughter, with Moammar saying, “Do I have to tell you everything?”

Internet slams Moammar Rana, Nadir Ali

Reacting to the episode, a user on Instagram wrote, “‘Yeh koi maid hai’ I mean seriously this guy’s mind is a gutter.” “Two men simply body shaming and name calling a woman explains today’s culture very well! And still people has stereotyped women being gossip mongers! What's this then?” asked another. One more said, “Not a fan of PC but this host legit has no class! The language is just so shameful. “Kala namak” “maid” “Bhayanak” - are you really serious? Plus, a maid is not someone below you, stop addressing it in a derogatory manner! Wallah Shameful!” Someone else commented, “The host is looking for spice and injecting such harsh words as maid, bhayanak prompting India? Why? Why? Why is colour disgrace a power tool for men or women.”

