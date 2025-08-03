Paranthu Po OTT release date: When and where to stream the musical comedy film in Telugu and Hindi

Paranthu Po, the recently released Tamil film starring actors Shiva, Grace Antony, and others, is all set to make its OTT debut. The film, after having its theatrical run for a month, will begin streaming on JioHotstar. You can watch the film in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, besides other Indian languages from August 5 onwards, with your OTTplay Premium subscription. Paranthu Po

Paranthu Po: When, where to stream the film in Telugu and Hindi

Paranthu Po is a 2025 musical comedy film which features actors Shiva, Grace Antony, and Master Mithun Ryan in the lead roles. The film released in theatres on July 4, and is now gearing up for its streaming debut. The critically acclaimed film is heading to JioHotstar and will also be available on OTTplay Premium. Besides in Tamil, you can watch the film in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, and Marathi.

The film is written and directed by filmmaker Ram, who has earlier made films like Taramani, Thanga Meenkal, and Peranbu. Paranthu Po is about an unexpected road trip that a father and his young son take, away from the bustling city. During the course of their journey, they meet people who show them the new perspectives of life.

While it is the Tamil debut for Grace Antony and Aju Varghese who are part of the cast, the film also features Shiva, Anjali, Vijay Yesudas, Mithun Ryan and others. Director Ram took a deviation from his regular collaborator Yuvan Shankar Raja and went with Santhosh Dhayanithi who scored the music. The film is shot by cinematographer NK Ekhambram and Mathi VS is the editor. Paranthu Po opened to good reviews upon its release, with many noting its light-hearted nature and subtle messaging.

Meanwhile, Ram’s next is Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai, starring Nivin Pauly, Soori and Anjali. A release date is yet to be announced.