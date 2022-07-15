Prathap Pothen dies at 70, Prithviraj Sukumaran shares condolences

Well-known actor-filmmaker Prathap Pothen died in Chennai. As per reports, the 69-year-old was found dead in his apartment in Kilpauk, Chennai. In a career spanning over three decades, he had acted in over 100 films across multiple languages and directed a few too.

Prathap was recently seen in films such as Tughlaq Durbar and CBI 5: The Brain. He is survived by his daughter Keya Pothen. As per a report by The Hindu, the initial investigation revealed that he had died of natural causes.

Several celebrities took to Twitter to pay their tributes to Prathap. Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted: “Rest in peace uncle. I will miss you (sic). “ Prithviraj Sukumaran condoled the death of Prathap Pothen.

Parvati Nair wrote: “Prathap Pothen sir.. Why? Thank you for being my friend, a well-wisher who always wanted me to succeed. Will miss you forever. Rest in peace (sic).”

Prathap made his acting debut with 1978 Malayalam film Aaravam with director Bharathan. For the next few years, he went on to work in many Malayalam films which include Thakara, Lorry and Chamaram among others. In the 1980s, Prathap forayed into Tamil cinema and gained popularity with films such as Moodupani, Varumayin Niram Sigappu, Panner Pushpangal among many more. Throughout the 80s, he was actively involved in Tamil cinema.

He made his directorial debut with 1985 Tamil film Meendum Oru Kaadhal Kadhai – about a mentally unstable couple, and won the national award. His other popular directorials include Jeeva, Vetri Vizha and Lucky Man. It was through his film Vetri Vizha, which starred Kamal Haasan, the steady cam was first introduced to Tamil cinema. He directed a total of 12 films. In Malayalam, he directed films such as Ritubhedam, Daisy and Oru Yathramozhi.

