Ragini Dwivedi opens up about slapping man who pulled her hand at club: ‘Did what I had to do as a woman’

Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi made news recently when a video of her slapping a man at an event did surfaced on social media. An Instagram page posted the now-deleted video and saw her slapping a man hard at a club for unknown reasons. Talking to TOI, the actor opened up about what happened. (Also Read: Mohan Babu faces murder allegations 2 decades after Soundarya's death; police complaint filed in Khammam) Ragini Dwivedi opened up about slapping a man at an event recently.

Ragini Dwivedi on slapping man

Ragini told the publication that she slapped the man because he pulled her hand hard when she was posing for pictures with fans. She said, “I was there, obliging to picture requests, when this man came out of nowhere and pulled my hand so hard. My instant reflex was to give him a tight slap. As a woman, I did what I had to do to protect myself,”

She also stated that off late there have been a ‘lot of instances where fans have gotten unruly’, adding, “It’s not just happening to female actors, but to male actors as well. I don’t regret slapping him. He was immediately escorted out, but if I had an opportunity, I would have gotten down and slapped him twice more. People like that need to be taught a lesson.”

Ragini also spoke about how it was ‘truly worrying’ that people are so easy to injure or harm others, displaying ‘violent and sadistic behaviours’ for attention. She was at a club in Bengaluru promoting a new song and interacting with fans who had come to meet her when the incident took place.

Recent work

In 2024, Ragini starred in the Tamil film E-mail and the Sanskrit film Sloka. This year, she played a cameo in the Kannada film Sanju Weds Geetha 2 and will soon star in the Mohanlal-starrer Vrushabha and Sorry – Karma Returns. Ragini has mostly acted in Kannada since her debut in 2009, apart from a few Malayalam and Tamil films.