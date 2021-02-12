IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Ragini Dwivedi breaks down during Instagram live session, watch video
Ragini Dwivedi was arrested in connection with a drug racket in the Kannada film industry. She is now out on bail.
Ragini Dwivedi was arrested in connection with a drug racket in the Kannada film industry. She is now out on bail.
entertainment

Ragini Dwivedi breaks down during Instagram live session, watch video

  • Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi, who spent more than four months in jail in connection with the Sandalwood drugs case, got emotional during her recent Instagram live session. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:35 PM IST

Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi, who spent over four months in jail on drug-related charges and was released on bail recently, broke down while interacting with her fans in her latest Instagram live session. She assured her fans that she will stay in touch with them by posting some fun and cooking videos.

Ragini also said that when the time is right, she will open up about her struggle. She said this in response to some insensitive comments about her on social media.

On September 4 last year, Ragini was arrested in connection with the Sandalwood drugs case. After spending more than four months in jail, she was released on bail.

She captioned her video: “Tears of joy .... many more amazing things to follow with 2021.”


During the interaction, Ragini pointed out that she was extremely upset with some insensitive comments made about her and her family.

Also see: Ranveer Singh shares hilarious video of Rohit Shetty zooming about in a clown car on Cirkus set

She was quoted in an India Today report, "I don’t understand what kind of pleasure one gets by passing cheap comments on me or my family. However, I take it on my chin and move ahead. But surely, I want to ask them to go back and read their comments and want them to think again if someone had passed such cheap comments on their family members."

She also revealed that she is still dealing with the trauma and is unable to sleep. "I am still not able to sleep even if I think about it. I tell myself to be strong, never lose hope in yourself and never take a hit on you. Be proud about your identity," she added.

Ragini was granted bail on January 21 this year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ragini dwivedi sandalwood drugs case

Related Stories

Ragini was arrested in the drug case for her alleged involvement on September 7.(ANI file photo)
Ragini was arrested in the drug case for her alleged involvement on September 7.(ANI file photo)
india news

Top court grants bail to Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi in Sandalwood drugs case

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Actor Ragini Dwivedi and two other others are lodged at the Parappana Agrahara Jail on the outskirts of Bengaluru in connection with the Sandalwood drugs case.
READ FULL STORY
Ragini Dwivedi was detained for questioning and arrested after seven hours of sustained interrogation.(TWITTER/@raginidwivedi24.)
Ragini Dwivedi was detained for questioning and arrested after seven hours of sustained interrogation.(TWITTER/@raginidwivedi24.)
india news

Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi arrested in Bengaluru in drug probe

By Venkatesha Babu | Edited by Sohini Sarkar | Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON SEP 05, 2020 12:59 AM IST
The CCB on Wednesday had issued a notice to the actress to appear before it for investigations on Thursday, but the actress had sent a team of lawyers who had requested for time till Monday. However, CCB police had raided her residence after obtaining a court warrant on Friday.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Shah Rukh Khan in a still from My Name Is Khan.
Shah Rukh Khan in a still from My Name Is Khan.
bollywood

11 years of My Name Is Khan: Shah Rukh Khan says team did a 'very fine job'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:45 PM IST
  • Shah Rukh Khan, who does not believe in celebrating anniversaries of films on social media, made an exception as My Name Is Khan completed 11 years of its release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ragini Dwivedi was arrested in connection with a drug racket in the Kannada film industry. She is now out on bail.
Ragini Dwivedi was arrested in connection with a drug racket in the Kannada film industry. She is now out on bail.
entertainment

Ragini Dwivedi breaks down during Instagram live session, watch video

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:35 PM IST
  • Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi, who spent more than four months in jail in connection with the Sandalwood drugs case, got emotional during her recent Instagram live session. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajiv Kapoor died aged 58 on February 9. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)
Rajiv Kapoor died aged 58 on February 9. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)
bollywood

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan gather at late Rajiv Kapoor’s residence

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:02 PM IST
  • Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and others gathered at the late Rajiv Kapoor's residence in Chembur to remember him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shweta shares she has played a number of dramatic roles and would love some happy ones too.
Shweta shares she has played a number of dramatic roles and would love some happy ones too.
web series

Shweta Tripathi: I am driven by passion and not money or commercial appeal

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:01 PM IST
The actor finds joy in living life via characters that she plays and with the rise of OTT, she feels we have to be responsible for what we put out
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in 2018.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in 2018.
bollywood

Priyanka amazed as fan gushes over her use of 'babu' for husband Nick Jonas

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:38 PM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra was rather amused as a young fan gushed over her use of the word 'babu' for her American husband Nick Jonas. The young girl admonished Indians who feel embarrassed by their Indian-ness, while Priyanka remains a 'desi girl' at heart.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranveer Singh shared a funny video of Rohit Shetty from the Cirkus set.
Ranveer Singh shared a funny video of Rohit Shetty from the Cirkus set.
bollywood

Ranveer Singh shares hilarious video of Rohit Shetty zooming about in clown car

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:04 PM IST
  • Ranveer Singh shared a funny video of Rohit Shetty riding a clown car on the set of Cirkus. Arjun Kapoor hinted at a cameo in the film with his comment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Urvashi says the kind of content being put out today, is not experimental and there are no risks being taken to try out something new.
Urvashi says the kind of content being put out today, is not experimental and there are no risks being taken to try out something new.
tv

Urvashi Dholakia: Categorizing actors by mediums needs to stop

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Recently, when a fan asked Urvashi Dholakia on social media to make a comeback on screen, she replied saying, “The pandemic has left no vacancies for me”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taylor Swift is re-recording all her old songs that she no longer owns the masters for.
Taylor Swift is re-recording all her old songs that she no longer owns the masters for.
music

Taylor Swift's releases re-recorded version of Love Story with special video

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:53 PM IST
American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has the perfect musical gift for fans this Valentine's Day, as she released the new version of her popular 2008 track Love Story.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karan Johar ran his popular 'toodles' series through the lockdown featuring Yash and Roohi.
Karan Johar ran his popular 'toodles' series through the lockdown featuring Yash and Roohi.
bollywood

Karan Johar, Yash and Roohi are a riot of colours, father-son twin in blue

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:42 PM IST
  • Filmmaker Karan Johar shared a cute but crazy picture with his kids, Yash and Roohi, all three making a splash with their synchronised jumpsuits. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunny Leone stars in Vikram Bhatt's web series Anamika.
Sunny Leone stars in Vikram Bhatt's web series Anamika.
web series

Vikram Bhatt says people barged into Anamika set, stalled shoot. Sunny is safe

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:25 PM IST
  • Vikram Bhatt opened up about the ugly situation on the set of his web series Anamika, when people from the Fighters' Association allegedly barged in. He said his first instinct was to ensure Sunny Leone's safety.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu shared an interesting video on Twitter to announce her next film.
Taapsee Pannu shared an interesting video on Twitter to announce her next film.
bollywood

Dobaara: Taapsee Pannu, Anurag announce their sci-fi movie in style. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:22 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap have announced their second movie together. Dobaara will be a sci-fi film with Taapsee in the lead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mehra admits that he kept a positive mindset last year others faced huge challenges.
Mehra admits that he kept a positive mindset last year others faced huge challenges.
bollywood

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra : What I learnt in the recent past is to not be caught up in our little challenges in life

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:31 PM IST
The filmmaker talks about working through the pandemic and wrapping up his next film, the Farhan Akhtar starrer, Toofan
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhuri Dixit with her husband Shriram Nene.
Madhuri Dixit with her husband Shriram Nene.
bollywood

Madhuri Dixit wishes ‘cutest birthday boy’ Shriram Nene with adorable post

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:31 PM IST
  • Madhuri Dixit wished her husband Dr Shriram Nene a happy birthday on Instagram with a love-filled post. She called him the 'cutest birthday boy'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumarhas booked Republic Day 2022 for Bachchan Pandey while Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha is scheduled for Christmas 2021.
Akshay Kumarhas booked Republic Day 2022 for Bachchan Pandey while Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha is scheduled for Christmas 2021.
bollywood

Bachchan Pandey, Laal Singh Chaddha, Maidaan: The race begins with festive releases on Bollywood’s radar

By Rishabh Suri
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:30 PM IST
With filmmakers and actors already lining up at the box office with their big ticket films, festive weekends seem to be the hot favourite for everyone to lap up. We explore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vinoth and Amala Paul in Gautham Vasudev Menon's short film.
Vinoth and Amala Paul in Gautham Vasudev Menon's short film.
tamil cinema

Kutty Story movie review: Anthology with quirky ideas but problematic execution

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:21 PM IST
  • Kutty Story is a cocktail of love stories with some quirky twists. Except for Nalan’s refreshing short on male insecurity in a marriage, other shorts come across as promising but never work wholesomely.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP