Ragini Dwivedi breaks down during Instagram live session, watch video

Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi, who spent over four months in jail on drug-related charges and was released on bail recently, broke down while interacting with her fans in her latest Instagram live session. She assured her fans that she will stay in touch with them by posting some fun and cooking videos.

Ragini also said that when the time is right, she will open up about her struggle. She said this in response to some insensitive comments about her on social media.

On September 4 last year, Ragini was arrested in connection with the Sandalwood drugs case. After spending more than four months in jail, she was released on bail.

She captioned her video: “Tears of joy .... many more amazing things to follow with 2021.”





During the interaction, Ragini pointed out that she was extremely upset with some insensitive comments made about her and her family.

She was quoted in an India Today report, "I don’t understand what kind of pleasure one gets by passing cheap comments on me or my family. However, I take it on my chin and move ahead. But surely, I want to ask them to go back and read their comments and want them to think again if someone had passed such cheap comments on their family members."

She also revealed that she is still dealing with the trauma and is unable to sleep. "I am still not able to sleep even if I think about it. I tell myself to be strong, never lose hope in yourself and never take a hit on you. Be proud about your identity," she added.

Ragini was granted bail on January 21 this year.

