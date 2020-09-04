e-paper
Home / India News / Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi arrested in drugs probe

Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi arrested in drugs probe

The CCB had carried out a search at the actor’s Bengaluru residence on Friday morning.

india Updated: Sep 04, 2020 19:09 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Actor Ragini Dwivedi was arrested on Friday
Actor Ragini Dwivedi was arrested on Friday(PTI)
         

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru arrested actor Ragini Dwivedi in connection with drug menace in the Kannada film industry.

The actor was served a notice on Wednesday and asked to depose before CCB on the next day, but she sent a team of lawyers seeking time till Monday. She was then directed to appear before them on Friday, news agency PTI reported.

The CCB intensified its investigation into a drugs haul in Bengaluru after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested three persons who were allegedly supplying drugs to singers and actors in the Kannada film industry, also known as “Sandalwood”.

Ragini Dwivedi made her debut in the movie “Veera Madakari” in 2009 and shot to fame for her role in Kempe Gowda, Ragini IPS, Bangari and Shiva.

(with PTI inputs)

