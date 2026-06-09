Ranjini Haridas says a top actor once sent her shirtless photo, famous music personality asked her to ‘share bed’

Ranjini recalled, "We all know an actor, he was a very good friend of mine. Once, something happened that made me very uncomfortable. I am not usually a person who gets close to everyone. Once, this person sent me a shirtless picture, and in return, he asked me to send a photo like that, and I asked him, 'what was wrong with you?' Another time, a famous person in the music world spoke to me in a bad way and asked me to share his bed."

Malayalam actor, model and popular television presenter Ranjini Haridas is known for revolutionising television anchoring in Kerala. In one of her recent vlogs, Ranjini spoke about the personal hardships she has faced during her three-decade-long career. She said she has managed to remain in the industry with dignity because she is a strong woman who was never willing to compromise. Recalling some uncomfortable experiences, she revealed that a famous personality from the music industry once asked her to share his bed, while an actor asked her to send an intimate photograph.

She further revealed how she responded to the proposal and said, "I said I am not interested. His dialogue was 'I will knock on every door and open it for those who are interested, let those who are not.' I said very well, ask permission and do whatever you want, but do not bother those who do not give it. In such cases, I react strongly."

Ranjini also recalled an incident involving a prominent show coordinator who frequently invited her to inauguration events abroad. According to her, he would offer substantial payment for attending the events but would often imply that there were additional expectations attached. She said she firmly rejected such suggestions and made it clear that she was only interested in professional work. Ranjini added that it was unfortunate that some organisers still approached artists with such demands, despite them being invited because of their talent and popularity rather than any other reason.

She revealed that these were only a few examples from her career spanning more than 30 years. Ranjini also expressed concern for women who experience similar situations but are unable to speak about them publicly.

About Ranjini Haridas Ranjini Haridas rose to fame after winning the Miss Kerala title in 2000 and later became a household name as the host of the reality show Star Singer. Her energetic style, confidence and seamless mix of Malayalam and English helped redefine television anchoring in Kerala.

Over the years, she has hosted several popular shows, including Bigg Boss Malayalam and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Keralam, as well as major award ceremonies. She has also acted in films such as China Town, Pookkaalam and Entry.