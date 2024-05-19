Rishab Shetty gets a flying kiss from Mohammed Siraj as he attends CSK vs RCB match. Watch

Rishab Shetty and Mohammed Siraj had a moment of brotherhood over their love for cricket at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Rishab was among the spectators on May 18 who had come to support Royal Challengers Bangalore in their match against Chennai Super Kings. In a viral video, Siraj is seen greeting Rishab with a salute. (Also read: Rishab Shetty shares pictures of his visit to Ayodhya and meeting with Mohanlal) Mohammed Siraj blew a flying kiss to Rishab Shetty during the RCB vs CSK match.

Rishab Shetty get salute from Mohammed Siraj

Rishab was seen donning a black shirt while cheering for RCB. In the viral video, Siraj is seen saluting and blowing flying kisses at Rishab from the ground. The latter was seen clapping and giving a flying kiss to Siraj as everyone cheered for Siraj and his team.

The Kantara actor even shared a post on his meeting with Chris Gayle. Sharing two pictures with the Jamaican cricketer, Rishab captioned his post as, “It's history!! My first match at stadium!! See you at the top! RCB.”

A fan commented, “Divine star with cricket monster (red heart emojis).” Another user wrote, "You created Divine Ambience in Chinnaswamy sir." (heart and fire emojis)."

For the unversed, RCB defeated the defending champions CSK by 27 runs in their must-win final IPL league match. This is RCB's sixth victory in a row.

About Rishab Shetty

Rishab made his acting debut with the 2012 Kannada film Tuglak. He entered direction with Ricky (2016) and Kirik Party (2016). However, he shot to fame with Kantara: A Legend (2022). Apart from writing and directing the film, Rishab also played the protagonist in Kantara. It was the second-highest grossing Kannada film of all time after KGF: Chapter 2. It also emerged as 2022's fourth highest-grossing film in India.

Rishab Shetty's upcoming project

Rishab is currently busy with its prequel, Kantara: Chapter 1. The movie will hit the screens in 2025. It will release in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali and English languages.