Rishab Shetty reacts to Kantara Chapter 1's bumper opening, says he once struggled to get even one show for his film

Actor Rishab Shetty, who has written, directed and acted in Kantara Chapter 1, has expressed his gratitude as the film had a strong opening. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rishab also recalled the time, almost a decade ago, when he had to struggle to get one evening show for his film. Rishab's film Kantara Chapter 1 released in theatres on Thursday. Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to his 2022 hit.

Rishab Shetty pens gratitude note for Kantara Chapter 1's strong opening

Rishab credited "God’s grace" and the fans' "love and support" for his film's success. “From struggling to get one evening show in 2016 to 5000+ houseful shows in 2025. This journey is nothing but your love, support, and God’s grace. Forever grateful to every single person who made this possible. (Red heart emoji). #KantaraChapter1.”

In his 2016 tweet, Rishab had written, “After bowing down and requesting them by holding their feet and hands, I got one evening show in Big Cinemas in Mangaluru for my movie starting tomorrow. Interested people please watch.”

Though Rishab didn't name the film, his directorial debut crime thriller film, Ricky, was released in 2016. It starred Rakshit Shetty, Haripriya, Achyuth Kumar and Ravi Kale.

Fans react to Rishab's tweet

Reacting to his new post, a fan said, "You deserve every bit of it. Just came out of the cinema. I still can't believe what i witnessed and still shaking. I don't think anybody else can even match 1% of what you have done in Kantara Ch1."

A tweet read, "You deserve all of it. Saw Ch 1 today, fantastic visuals, background music and the most important, representation of our Sanatan devtas and values. The Viswaroopam darshan scene (inspired by the Bhagwat Gita) shows the research done." Another fan tweeted, "Just back from the theatre. Amazing. Your team has taken the Kannada movie to another level. "

A person wrote, "For the 1st time, I witnessed more non-Kannadigas than Kannadigas watching a Kannada film on its 1st day, 1st show. A proud moment that truly reflects the growing strength and reach of Kannada cinema. Thank you, @shetty_rishab, sir, for showing the world what Kannadigas are capable of."

Kantara Chapter 1 review

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Chapter 1 a critique of consumerism as it is a commentary on greed and maintaining the ecological balance, all themes that were present in the first Kantara too. Here, they have been presented with a medieval lens, though. And Rishab Shetty does well as these are the only moments in the film that have some nuance and subtlety. But the visuals and performances, coupled with the splendid presentation of folkore, is enough to patch the holes left by the roughness in the narrative. This makes Kantara: Chapter 1 one of the most visually stunning and watchable Indian films in recent times.”

About Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara, whose storyline revolved around folklore. The movie released in several other languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah. The film earned ₹60 crore on day one of its release, as per Sacnilk.com.