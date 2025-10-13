Rishab Shetty shot Kantara Chapter 1 climax with ‘swollen leg, exhausted body’. See BTS pics

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty recently took to Instagram to post behind-the-scenes pictures from the shooting of Kantara Chapter 1. Revealing that he shot the climax portions of the Kannada hit with a swollen leg and through exhaustion, Rishab expressed happiness at the love he has received for the film from the audience. Here’s what he said. Rishab Shetty revealed that he shot the climax of Kantara Chapter 1 with a swollen foot.

Rishab Shetty on Kantara Chapter 1’s climax

The climax of Kantara Chapter 1, much like the 2022 hit Kantara, is a physically demanding one. Rishab took to Instagram to post pictures of his feet covered in soot, with one of them looking painfully swollen and bruised.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote in both Kannada and English, “This was during the climax shoot, a swollen leg, an exhausted body..but today, the climax has become something that millions watch and admire. This was only possible through the blessings of the divine energy we believe in. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who have supported us..Heartfelt thanks to everyone who have supported us.”

“The climax no one was ready for,” commented one fan under the post. “Watched the movie Twice. Hats off for your hardworks and Passion,” wrote another. “Bro deserves oscar @rishabshettyofficial,” one fan opined, while numerous others commented with clapping emojis, praising Rishab’s dedication to the film.

About the Kantara films

Both the Kantara films have been Rishab’s pet projects with him writing, directing and starring in them. Hombale Films produced them. When Kantara was released in 2022, it became a surprise hit, collecting ₹407.82 crore worldwide.

The prequel, Kantara Chapter 1, which was released in theatres on 2 October, has collected ₹655 crore worldwide so far, according to the film’s team. It is the second-highest-grossing film of 2025 after Chhaava. Kantara Chapter 1 is headlined by Rishab, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram.