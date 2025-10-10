Rishab Shetty visits Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings as Kantara Chapter 1 crosses 500 crore worldwide

Rishab Shetty is basking in the success of Kantara Chapter 1. The actor stars in the prequel to the 2022 release, and he has also written and directed it. As the film continues to break records at the box office nationwide as well as overseas, the actor and filmmaker was spotted at Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings. (Also read: Rishab Shetty reacts to Ram Gopal Varma calling him pioneer of cinema for Kantara Chapter 1: ‘Main ek bachcha hu’) Rishab Shetty waved at fans as he was seen outside Siddhivinayak Temple.

Rishab at Siddhivinayak Temple

Rishab was seen barefoot as he exited the temple premises with several security members on Friday morning. The actor, in a white shirt paired with a white mundu, was seen smiling as many fans waved at him. He posed for pictures for a few seconds and was then seen entering his car.

Meanwhile, the makers of Kantara Chapter 1 shared that the film has officially crossed the ₹500 crore mark worldwide in its first week of release. “The divine cinematic storm continues to soar higher at the box office. Kantara Chapter 1 crosses 509.25 CRORES+ GBOC worldwide in the 1st week! Blockbuster Kantara running successfully in cinemas near you,” read the caption of the post.

About Kantara Chapter 1

The prequel – Kantara Chapter 1 – is set a thousand years before the events of the film. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah.

It tells the story of a tribal man named Berme (Rishab) who strives for autonomy for the people of Kantara. Prince Kulashekara (Gulshan) of a neighbouring kingdom wants to control the land and its people, forcing Berme to fight back. The film received positive reviews upon release, with special attention paid to Rishab's performance and the visual effects. A third film - Kantara Chapter 2 - has been announced.