Fri, Jul 25, 2025
Ronth on OTT: Here's why it is worth watching Dileesh Pothan-Roshan Mathew's police procedural

ByGayathri Krishna
Updated on: Jul 25, 2025 10:48 am IST

 Ronth, directed by Shahi Kabir, is streaming on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium. It follows two cops and the drama that ensues on their night patrol duty 

The Malayalam film Ronth has made its digital debut this week. The cop drama, starring Dileesh Pothan and Roshan Mathew in lead roles, is now streaming on JioHotstar as well as OTTplay Premium. Here are a few reasons why you should not miss it online.

Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan in Ronth
Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan in Ronth

Reasons to watch Shahi Kabir’s Ronth

Raw and intriguing police drama

As two police officers go about their regular nighttime patrol, the movie offers an insightful peek into their activities and personal lives. The movie portrays the powerplay within the system, the everyday struggles of the rookie cop and the senior officer's strained rapport in realistic ways. In addition to their official responsibilities, the movie explores how they deal with personal issues without relying too heavily on sub stories or gimmicks.

Narrative portrayed with authenticity

Ronth is centred on the daily patrolling activities of two police policemen. Newbie CPO Dinnathan is tasked with accompanying senior officer GSI Yohannan on nighttime patrols. Yohannan wants Dinnathan, a young, idealistic police officer, to keep his feelings in check, but what happens to him during the night teaches him more about his profession. Their opinions of each other and their field of work change until a complicated case calls into question all they have learnt.

Also Read: Ronth wins applause upon OTT release, but some netizens slam ‘problematic’ film after Nayattu

Solid performances from the lead cast

Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan give strong, plausible performances that subtly convey the appropriate emotions. By the end of the movie, they have left a lasting impact on the audience since they were a perfect fit for the part. Even though they get less screen time, the whole rest of the cast performs well.

Shahi Kabir's storytelling style

Shahi Kabir, a former police officer, penned a number of impressive films. His movies are renowned for depicting the cops in a genuine manner on screen. He wrote the scripts for films like Officer on Duty, Ela Veezha Poonchira and Joseph. Ronth is yet another addition to the repertoire of fine police dramas in Malayalam.

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / Ronth on OTT: Here's why it is worth watching Dileesh Pothan-Roshan Mathew's police procedural
