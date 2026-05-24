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Rukmini Vasanth files cybercrime complaint over her AI-generated images; raises alarm: ‘Girls will face problems’

Actor Rukmini Vasanth recently fell prey to AI when someone generated pictures and videos of her, claiming it to be from a film's shoot. 

May 24, 2026 08:06 am IST
By Neeshita Nyayapati
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Actor Rukmini Vasanth recently fell prey to AI when someone generated pictures and videos of her in a bikini, claiming it was from a film shoot. However, on Saturday, the actor called out the misuse of AI. Later that day, on the sidelines of an event, the actor told the press that she had filed a cybercrime complaint and hoped for a resolution.

Rukmini Vasanth says many more girls will face issues with AI

Rukmini Vasanth has spoken up against the misuse of AI after falling prey to it.

On Saturday evening, Rukmini attended an event at Avantra in Bengaluru to launch a saree collection. When a media personnel asked her about her AI-generated images, she first replied, “Do you have an Instagram or Twitter account? I have posted a statement there, so you can read the same.”

When she was asked if she filed a complaint, she replied, “I have just filed the police complaint. So, I have full faith that our cybercrime department will look into it. Not just actresses, this happens to a lot of girls. I don’t think it’s something to be done. It starts with actresses, but girls will face problems too if this continues. So, people should think about it. There are positives to AI, but only if you use it positively, not negatively.”

She further added, “We are taking this matter seriously and initiating the necessary legal and cybercrime action against those involved in creating and spreading these images. Requesting everyone to refrain from sharing or engaging with such content.”

Rukmini also spoke about her work at the event and said she has Toxic and Dragon lined up. Toxic, directed by Geethu Mohandas, also stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi and Tara Sutaria. Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel, also stars Jr NTR.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Neeshita Nyayapati

Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.

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