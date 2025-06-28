Shefali Jariwala dies at 42: Remembering her impactful cameo in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Shefali Jariwala, who shot to fame after appearing in the Kaanta Laga remix video from 2002, died on June 27, 2025, in Mumbai, at 42. Her untimely demise has admirers and the entertainment world thinking back on a career defined by fleeting but unforgettable performances, even though cardiac arrest is reported to be the official cause of death. Shefali Jariwala - Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

From Kaanta Laga to big screen

Kaanta Laga was the ticket that released Jariwala into the national limelight and catapulted her to stardom. But it was her small but memorable part in the 2004 comedy Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, directed by David Dhawan, that proved she could make an impression, despite her little screen time. Jariwala's two-minute scene as Bijli is still a memorable part of the film.

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi was a comedy rivalry between Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar over Priyanka Chopra's character and was released on July 30, 2004. Jariwala's appearance was a perfect fit for the film's tone, which was characterised by raucous sets and visual humour. Shot in slow motion, her entrance features a seductive hair flip and ends with the statement, "Bijli hoon main—don't touch; you'll get a shock." Both promotional materials and fan discussions would later reference the queue.

Shefali Jariwala's contribution to plot

In this scene, Khan's character finds himself in a precarious position with Bijli as they are both mistaken for each other in a bedroom. This serves as the basis for one of the film's running gags and advances the plot, elevating her arrival from a mere plot device to a crucial comic beat.

Her casting was apparently a calculated move, according to interviews conducted at the time. The makers and choreographer, Ganesh Acharya, were banking on Jariwala's popularity from the hit show Kaanta Laga to attract a younger demographic. To capitalise on the preexisting memory, Acharya even included dance moves that were evocative of the remix video.

Lasting relevance

The internet keeps giving her role in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi fresh life. Fan videos have referenced, remixed, and cut the moment, frequently placing it next to her appearance from 2002. A fact about Bollywood is that a cameo, when done right, can have the impact of a starring role, and the sequence's continued popularity is proof of that.

Her loved ones have asked for privacy during this difficult period, and Jariwala leaves them behind. Her cultural impact was substantial, although her screen time was minimal, according to the many tributes she has received from fans and coworkers.