Sheila E. pays emotional tribute to late Cleto Escobedo: 'Lost a really good friend'

Singer-songwriter and musician Sheila E. opened up about Jimmy Kimmel Live! band leader Cleto Escobedo, who died of liver transplant complications on November 11. Speaking to People magazine, Sheila mourned the sudden demise of Cleto, whom she called a "really good friend." Jimmy Kimmel's friend Cleto Escobedo III passed away on Tuesday.(Instagram/ Jimmy Kimmel)

Sheila E. produced Cleto Escobedo’s first record

Sheila E. told People that she heard about Cleto Escobedo’s at 1 AM during dinner. “I was getting text messages, and I was just praying that maybe he could hold on until I got home on Thursday,” Sheila E. said.

“I lost a really good friend last night,” she emphasized. Sheila E. and Cleto Escobedo became friends in the ‘90s. During her interaction with the outlet, the Hold Me hitmaker failed to fight back tears. “I’ve known him a really long time. I did his first single. I produced his first record, and he's just incredible,” she said.

The Grammy winner described Cleto as “the nicest guy”. “I'm still like, trying to get through,” she added. She produced Cleto’s song in 1995.

Were Sheila E. and Cleto Escobedo related?

Sheila E. (Sheila Cecilia Escovedo) and Cleto Escobedo’s surnames are similar. “Our names were spelt with one letter different; my grandfather changed our name from B to V,” Sheila told People. She said she had done research in the past to discover if she and Cleto were related.

Sheila’s emotional Facebook post

Sheila E. made an emotional post on Facebook after Cleto breathed his last on November 11. “With a heavy heart, we have lost a dear friend, Cleto Escobedo. We always joked about being related, and we did try to find out,” she wrote.

She described him as “a true brother and an amazing musician”. She said she was “heartbroken” and lacked words to describe her feelings. “My prayers go out to his wife and kids, Jimmy Kimmel, family and friends,” Sheila added.

FAQs

How did Cleto Escobedo die?

Cleto Escobedo died from liver transplant complications on November 11.

How old was Cleto Escobedo at the time of his death?

Cleto Escobedo was 59 years old at the time of his death.

Which band did Cleto Escobedo lead?

Cleto Escobedo led the band Cleto and the Cletones.