Shelley Duvall, The Shining and Nashville star, passes away at 75

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra, hindustantimes.com
Jul 11, 2024 10:46 PM IST

Shelley Duvall, the acclaimed actress known for her roles in 'The Shining' and 'Nashville', has passed away at 75 due to diabetes complications.

‘The Shining’ and ‘Nashville’ actress Shelley Duvall passed away on Thursday at her residence in Blanco, Texas, at the age of 75.

Shelley Duvall, whose wide-eyed, winsome presence was a mainstay in the films of Robert Altman and who co-starred in Stanley Kubrick's “The Shining,” has died. She was 75. (AP Photo/Jean Jacques Levy, File)(AP)
Shelley Duvall, whose wide-eyed, winsome presence was a mainstay in the films of Robert Altman and who co-starred in Stanley Kubrick's “The Shining,” has died. She was 75. (AP Photo/Jean Jacques Levy, File)(AP)

Her partner, Dan Gilroy, confirmed the news, revealing that Duvall had been bedridden for several months due to diabetes complications and was under hospice care. Gilroy said she peacefully passed away in her sleep.

“My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she’s free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley,” Gilroy told The Hollywood Reporter.

“She's gone after much suffering,” he later told NBC News. “I can't tell you how much I miss her.”

Shelley Duvall's acting legacy

‘The Shining’ and ‘Popeye’ star leaves behind a legacy in the film industry, having collaborated with acclaimed director Robert Altman on numerous projects, including her debut role in ‘Brewster McCloud’ (1970).

{This is a developing story, please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}

