Stream Pavan Malhotra's must-watch series and films before Court Kacheri drops on OTT

You may have mostly seen him in outstanding supporting roles, but this time Pavan Raj Malhotra is stepping into the spotlight. The actor will be seen in the lead role in the TVF series Court Kacheri, a legal drama where Malhotra will command the screen as a senior advocate. Get ready to watch him lead the show on SonyLIV (OTTplay Premium) on August 13, 2025. But while you wait for its release, let's have a binge-fest with some of the 67-year-old actor's other notable series and films on OTTplay Premium. Pavan Malhotra in Court Kacheri

Pavan Malhotra's series and films to watch now

Grahan

Pavan Malhotra plays Gursewak Singh, also known as Rishi Ranjan in the past. He is seen as the father of the lead character Amrita Singh, a police officer. Gursewak's past life is deeply intertwined with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Bokaro. The series explores the complexities of the character Gursewak Singh, revealing how a peaceful man becomes the leader of a mob during the riots. The story follows Amrita finding the truth about her father's past and clearing his name.

Pill

In this series, Pavan Malhotra plays Brahma Gill, a corrupt pharmaceutical magnate. He portrays the main antagonist, who goes against Riteish Deshmukh's character Dr. Prakash Chauhan, who is a whistleblower trying to expose the dark side of the industry. The series delves into corruption, greed, criminal activities, focusing on the journey of a pill from its creation to its impact on consumers.

Tabbar

This SonyLIV original series portrays Pavan Malhotra as Omkar Singh, the head of a family who gets caught up in a web of crime and deceit. Omkar Singh has been shown as a simple family man who is willing to go great lengths to protect his loved ones. The story follows a Punjabi family from Jalandhar making difficult choices after certain untoward incidents happen.

Punjab 1984

Pavan Malhotra plays a ruthless police officer Deep Rana in this Punjabi drama film, which is set against the backdrop of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The story follows an elderly mother's search for her adult son, and Deep Rana is a key figure in unfolding the events. Diljit Dosanjh plays the son's role Shivjeet Singh Mann in the period drama, and Kirron Kher the mother Satwant Kaur.

Rustom

Pavan Malhotra plays senior inspector Vincent Lobo in this Akshay Kumar-starrer. The character is based on the real-life police officer DCP John Lobo. The whole film is inspired by the real-life lawsuit case of naval officer K M Nanavati who was accused of murdering his wife's lover. While Kumar plays the lead role, Malhotra is seen investigating the case.