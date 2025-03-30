Tanmay Bhat brutally roasts Ranveer Allahbadia as he makes Instagram comeback, makes fun of his dropped follower count

After over a month of making his offensive remark on the show India's Got Latent, YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia broke his Instagram hiatus and resumed his podcast, The Ranveer Show too. He shared a bunch of pictures with his team as they posed outdoors. (Also Read | Ranveer Allahbadia breaks Instagram hiatus with new post a month after India's Got Latent row: Even in this storm…) Tanmay Bhat posted many comments on Ranveer Allahbadia's Instagram post.

Abhay Deol reacts to Ranveer Allahbadia's new post

Ranveer also posted his solo photo and one with his grandmother. Sharing the pictures, Ranveer captioned the post, "Thank you to my loved ones (red heart emoji). Thank you, universe (folded hands emoji). A new blessed chapter begins - Rebirth..." Reacting to the post, Abhay Deol posted clapping hands emoji and Ekta Kapoor dropped red heart emojis. NakuulMehta wrote, "Go @beerbiceps (fire emoji)."

Tanmay Bhat brutally roasts Ranveer Allahbadia

Tanmay Bhat commented, "Missed you (not really)." He also wrote, "That dog doesn't want to hug you why you doing that." His another comment read, "Nice of you to click photo with the only subscribers you have left." "Like this comment, if you want a B Praak podcast," further wrote Tanmay.

All about Ranveer Allahbadia row

The controversy surrounding the show, which aired earlier this year, ignited fierce debate across India due to explicit and inappropriate content that was widely criticised. On March 7, Ranveer appeared before the Crime Branch of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate as part of an ongoing investigation into the show, which sparked a flurry of legal and public backlash.

An FIR was filed by the Guwahati Police on February 10, accusing several prominent influencers, including Ranveer, of promoting obscenity through their participation in the controversial show. The FIR raised concerns about indecent representation of women and other objectionable content, leading to charges under the Indian Penal Code, the Information Technology Act, and the Cinematograph Act.

Ranveer apologised earlier

Taking responsibility for his actions, Ranveer earlier acknowledged his mistake during the show, specifically referring to a comment he made that attracted heavy criticism. "My comment wasn't just inappropriate; it wasn't even funny. Comedy is not my forte. I am just here to say sorry," he said in a previous apology video.

Ranveer's return to content creation comes after the Supreme Court granted him permission to resume his podcast, albeit with strict guidelines to ensure that future content adheres to standards of decency and morality.