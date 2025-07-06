Thammudu: Netflix to stream Nithiin's film earlier than expected?

Thammudu is Telugu star Nithiin's new film, which has ended as a big flop at the box office. Directed by Sreeram Venu, the action drama has made low numbers at the box office and has shocked the trade as well. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video had locked the OTT deal with producer Dil Raju for a massive price. But things turned ugly as the deal did not work out, and the makers preferred Netflix, who offered more money. Thammudu

A fan of gritty Telugu thrillers? Stream Shaitan and Dayaa on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium

Telugu star Nithiin's Thammudu to have an early OTT release

Now that the Telugu film, which was released in theatres on July 4, has ended as a flop, the focus is now on the OTT release. As per the latest update, Thammudu is all set to have an early OTT release. Generally, big Telugu films are out on OTT after a month of their theatrical release, but news is that Thammudu will be out within a month and will most likely premiere in the last week of July 2025.

Nithiin is going through a bad phase in his career, and Thammudu is his fourth flop in a row. He needs to make a comeback with his next film, Yellamma, which is also being produced by Dil Raju.

Sapthami Gowda's Telugu debut goes unnoticed

Sapthami Gowda of Kantara fame made her Telugu debut with this film, and her role was appreciated a lot. But sadly, with the film ending as a flop, her efforts have gone in vain. Varsha Bollama also played a key role in this film, which also marks the Telugu debut of Saurabh Sachdeva. He played the main villain in the film, and his performance was appreciated a lot.

Thammudu was made on a budget of close to ₹40 crore, and the makers are going to lose big, but a chunk of the budget has been recovered through the OTT rights. The plot of Thammudu is about brother-sister bonding and how Nithiin's character goes all out to save his sister.