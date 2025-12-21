The Great Flood Twitter review: Korean Netflix sci-fi film has audience divided, viewers complain of confused narrative

The Great Flood, a South Korean sci-fi disaster movie directed by Kim Byung-woo, is now streaming on Netflix. Instead of being just a flood survival story, the film mixes big destruction with science fiction and puzzle-style storytelling. The Great Flood revolves around An-na, played by Kim Da-mi, a scientist and single mother,(X/@Netflix)

The story follows An-na, played by Kim Da-mi, a scientist and single mother, and her young son Ja-in, when sudden flooding hits their tall apartment building.

According to Decider, midway through the film, the narrative shifts. An-na is revealed to be working in a secret AI laboratory, and a security agent named Son Hee-jo (Park Hae-soo) explains that an asteroid has struck Antarctica, threatening the future of humanity. From here, the movie leans heavily into science fiction.

Twitter Reviews of The Great Flood

Reactions on social media show that the audience is divided over the film. One viewer on X (formerly Twitter) described the film as “definitely a 10/10,” adding that it is “not a film you watch with logic” but one that works when you “watch it with your feelings.”

Another viewer had a very different experience, saying the film feels like it ends in the first half hour and then “instantly reboots itself.” The user also criticised the sudden genre shift, noting that what starts as a survival thriller “suddenly veers into sci-fi,” and said the message was unclear by the end.

“#TheGreatFlood is a mixed bag. Different genre clubbed into one heavily relying on dialogues and emotions. Time loop with flood situation is a good idea but AI, experiment, sci-fi all looked like fillers for the missing pieces and many a times confuses the narration. VFX is ok,” an account commented.

“If you're expecting an ordinary disaster movie then this is not it. the great flood is a disaster movie with heavy sci-fi elements but at it's core is what makes a mother a mother and to what extent she would do to protect and be with her son,” another user remarked.

Rotten Tomatoes response and final verdict

The movie has received mixed reviews. On Rotten Tomatoes, critics' reviews have given The Great Flood a 60% on the Tomatometer, showing divided opinions from 10 critics. Audience ratings are lower, with a 39% Popcornmeter score with 50+ ratings, which means many viewers did not enjoy it as much.