The Pet Detective OTT release: When and where to watch Sharafudheen, Anupama Parameswaran film

Sharafudheen and Anupama Parameswaran’s latest Malayalam film, The Pet Detective, is making its OTT debut this November. The film, known for its chaotic humour and fast-paced action, is all set to stream on Zee5 from November 28. The Pet Detective has already impressed audiences with its fun storyline and lively performances. The Pet Detective OTT release(Instagram/sharaf_u_dheen)

Pet Detective plot and highlights

Sharafudheen plays Tony Jose Alula, a private detective who isn’t very successful yet. He wants a big case to show he is good at his job. To impress his love interest Kaikeyi (Anupama Parameswaran) and her dad, Tony agrees to take a small case about a missing pet. But the case quickly spirals into a wild adventure involving kidnappers, international smugglers, exotic fish dealers, a missing child, and a Mexican mafia don.

Director Praneesh Vijayan turns the story into a comedy full of slapstick humour, chaotic situations, and colourful characters, giving it a vibe reminiscent of classic Priyadarshan films, as per a press note. The film promises a family-friendly experience while keeping audiences entertained with witty dialogue and overlapping action sequences.

Cast and crew

The movie stars Sharafudheen, Anupama Parameswaran, Vinayakan, Vinay Forrt, Shyam Mohan, and Joemon Jyothir. Sharafudheen also debuts as a producer with this film, which makes it more special for him and the audience to enjoy.

Originally scheduled for April 25, 2025, the film was postponed to October 16, 2025, to avoid clashes with other releases. It opened in India and select international markets, including the UK, Ireland, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain. Critics praised the performances, humour, music, screenplay, editing, and direction, making it a hit among audiences.

The film received a U certificate in India and a 12A rating in the UK, noting moderate violence, threats, and some implied strong language. Fans who missed the theatrical release can now watch this fun, chaotic, and entertaining comedy at home when it streams on ZEE5 from November 28, 2025.

FAQs

When will The Pet Detective be available on OTT?

The Pet Detective will stream on ZEE5 from November 28, 2025.

Who are the main cast members of The Pet Detective?

The film stars Sharafudheen, Anupama Parameswaran, Vinayakan, Vinay Forrt, Shyam Mohan, and Joemon Jyothir.