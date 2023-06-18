TikTok Star Carl Eiswerth dies in car accident in Pennsylvania

TikTok Star Carl Eiswerth has died in a car accident which took place on Tuesday. He was well-known for his positive and humourous content on the social media platform. Carl Eiswerth(Twitter)

As per a report by TMZ, Eiswerth was in the passenger seat of the vehicle which was struck by another vehicle in Pennsylvania. According to Pennsylvania radio station WKOK, the crash occurred at the intersection of Route 11 and County Line Road in Snyder County, where Eiswerth resided. Eiswerth died on the spot as a result of blunt force trauma.

Eiswerth was a wrestling enthusiast who had the handle @team_carl_forever on TikTok. Local company 5 Star Wrestling paid a tribute to Eiswerth through an emotional Facebook post.

"We lost one of the most loyal [fans] throughout north east Pennsylvania. In 2016 when I first brought pro wrestling to Williamsport he was [a] big supporter of ours,” read the post.

“Carl was not only a fan, he was one of us … He was [a] fun loving guy that was full of life,” read the post further.

“He will be missed by the wrestling community for sure,” the post concluded.

The company made an announcement on Saturday that they would host a fundraising event for his family, as a token of their appreciation of Eiswerth who had helped their business.

Meanwhile, Eiswerth’s family is planning two events in his memory, both of which they may live stream.

