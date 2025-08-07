Top Hindi movies on OTT featuring fearless cops like Tehran’s John Abraham

Bollywood has a special place for epic badge-wearing heroes in uniforms. From undercover cops dismantling murky crime networks to the officers hunting down terrorists, the world of Hindi cinema has upped the game with popular action films. Renowned for his tough cop and officer roles, John Abraham is all set to bring another hard-hitting geopolitical thriller with Tehran. He plays a Delhi cop who fights the odds to protect his nation. Also starring Neeru Bajwa and Manushi Chhillar, Tehran will have a direct OTT premiere on August 14 via ZEE5 (will also stream on OTTplay Premium). Cop films to stream on OTT

Be it Ajay Devgn’s Singam avatar or Nana Patekar as the encounter specialist, here are some binge-worthy titles to stream on OTT right now (accessible via OTTplay Premium as well).

Revisit top cops of Hindi cinema before Tehran

Singham (Playflix via OTTplay Premium)

Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham is among the bravest B-town cops whose iconic swag turned him into a fan-favourite. Rohit Shetty’s high-octane actioner marks the first installment of the Singham cop franchise. The plot revolves around a tough police officer who fights back against corruption and dirty politics.

Gangaajal (Z5 via OTTplay Premium)

Prakash Jha’s critically acclaimed crime drama film stars Ajay Devgn as a morally upright cop who is transferred to a crime-ridden town filled with corrupt politicians and police officers. He fights back to bring justice to victims against the backdrop of lawlessness and chaos.

Sehar (Z5 via OTTplay Premium)

Arshad Warsi’s cop film is among the underrated gems of Hindi cinema. He plays a brave IPS officer who vows to fight crime in Uttar Pradesh. However, things take a turn when a powerful and brutal mafia boss (Sushant Singh) with strong political support brings chaos for the police squad.

Aan: Men at Work (JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium)

A gritty tale of crime and fierce action, Aan: Men at Work centers around Mumbai’s police squad whose dynamics change after a tough DCP arrives to fight the criminal underbelly in the city. From mafia dons to corrupt businessmen and laid-back cops, the movie has a star-studded ensemble in various pivotal roles. Akshay Kumar headlines the ensemble as DCP Hari Om, alongside Shatrughan Sinha, Suniel Shetty, and others.

Ab Tak Chhappan (Sony LIV via OTTplay Premium)

Nana Patekar headlines this action film as a ruthless encounter specialist named Sadhu Agashe. The story centers around the encounter cop who embarks on a lethal quest of revenge after his wife is killed. Witness an intense chase between our cold-blooded hero and the gangsters.