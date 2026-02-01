Toxic teaser backlash 'reveals cultural hypocrisy', says Anurag Kashyap: 'No one questions male actors going shirtless'

Anurag Kashyap has defended Yash’s upcoming film, Toxic, weeks after its first look teaser faced backlash for a graphic sex scene. The filmmaker has said the backlash revealed the society’s ‘cultural hypocrisy’ and said that male actors go shirtless all the time, but nobody bats an eyelid. Anurag Kashyap has defended Yash's film Toxic amid backlash over its teaser.

Anurag Kashyap defends Toxic teaser Anurag appeared at the 17th Bengaluru International Film Festival, where he spoke about cinema, politics, and technology in a session titled 'Fearless Film Making', moderated by film critic Baradwaj Rangan. Here, Anurag talked about the backlash Toxic teaser received. Praising the film as ‘an extremely courageous attempt’, the filmmaker said, “The outrage expressed against the teaser reveals our cultural hypocrisy. When male actors appear shirtless on screen or display excessive machismo, no one questions it. But when a woman celebrates her sexuality, it becomes hard to accept.”