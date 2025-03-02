Travis Scott, The Rock, Drake and Lil Yachty spotted at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025|Videos

Travis Scott, The Rock, Drake and Lil Yachty were among various celebrities who were spotted at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025 in Toronto, according to videos that have surfaced on social media. Drake was seen sitting alongside Lil Yachty in the front row behind the announcer's table. Travis Scott, Lil Yachty and others spotted at WWE Elimination Chamber (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, photo by Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Rapper NAV and actors Andrew Phung, Robbie Amell, and Italia Ricci were also spotted in the crowd. Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada was host to the event

Take a look at some videos:

The men's Elimination Chamber match features 6 participants – John Cena, Drew Mclntyre, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, Damian Priest and CM Punk. All of them are looking to earn a title shot at Wrestlemania 41 against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

Cena was earlier expected to win the Men's Elimination Chamber, securing a spot for Wrestlemania 41 for the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, the storyline has now changed, with The Rock's return on Smackdown on February 21, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Women's Elimination Chamber match witnessed Bianca Belair, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Roxanne Perez and Bayley entering. The winner is set to earn a title shot against Rhea Ripley, Women's World Champion, at Wrestlemania.

In a non-title match, Sami Zayn took Kevin Owens. Zayn had vowed to finally end his chapter with his long-time friend-turned-foe. However, Owens finally won the Unsanctioned match against Zayn.

Ahead of the event, The Rock took to social media to share a statement and post some photos about WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. “Walk side by side with me, my brother @CodyRhodes,” The Rock wrote. “TONIGHT the City of TORONTO will never be the same when you become my champion and give me your soul.”

He added, “The American Nightmare will live forever. Do the right thing, and I’ll see you tonight at the Rogers Centre”.