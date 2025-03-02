US national anthem booed at WWE elimination chamber in Toronto

During the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) elimination chamber in Toronto, Canada, audience members booed when the national anthem for the US was played. Singer Elizabeth Irving's rendition of the US national anthem was booed at WWE elimination chamber in Canada

The crowd at the wrestling competition were booing as American singer Elizabeth Irving performed a rendition of the US national anthem “Star Spangled Banner”, after America announced high tariffs of 25 per cent on the imports of several Canadian goods.

The elimination chamber takes place right before the beginning of the world's biggest wrestling spectacle, WWE Wrestlemania. During the event, Star Sports commentator Pat McAfee criticised the display of anti-US sentiment, saying, “It kind of sucks that it's in the terrible country of Canada that booed our national anthem to start this entire thing,” as quoted by Fox News.

A similar incident took place last month during a NHL hockey match between the two countries in Montreal, where fans of both teams booed each other's national anthems.

There were three fights in the first nine seconds of a Canada-US opening matchup at the recent 4 Nations Face-Off tournament as well.

Canadian men’s soccer coach Jesse Marsch also took ire to Trump's comments about making Canada the 51st state of the US and called the remarks “insulting.”

“If I have one message to our president, it’s lay off the ridiculous rhetoric about Canada being the 51st state. As an American, I’m ashamed of the arrogance and disregard we’ve shown one of our historically oldest, strongest and most loyal allies. But one thing’s for sure, when I look forward a month from now, this will fuel our team. The mentality we have, the will we have to play for our country," Marsch said, as quoted by Fox News.

US President Donald Trump announced that tariffs on Canadian imports will come into effect on March 4.