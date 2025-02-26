Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Feb 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson mourns the loss of his beloved dog Hobbs: ‘I’ve been numb over this loss'

BySamarth Goyal
Feb 26, 2025 11:36 AM IST

Dwayne Johnson too to Instagram to mourn the loss of his beloved dog Hobbs, sharing an emotional tribute and expressed gratitude for their years together.

Hollywood star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is grieving the passing of his cherished French bulldog, Hobbs, named after his character in the Fast & Furious series. In an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday, the 52-year-old actor expressed feeling "numb" over Hobbs' death. He conveyed gratitude for the "pure love" Hobbs provided to his family and relief that the dog "didn't suffer long as he quietly and bravely left in the night."

Dwayne Johnson said goodbye to his dog Hobbs, remembering him as a loving companion and a cherished member of the family.
Dwayne Johnson said goodbye to his dog Hobbs, remembering him as a loving companion and a cherished member of the family.

In his heartfelt tribute, Johnson included a series of photos and videos capturing moments with Hobbs, from playful interactions to tender cuddles. He reflected on the profound impact Hobbs had on his family, noting, "Lately, there's been a lot that's too big to talk about. Lonesome, lonely, heard it's all the same." He concluded with a poignant wish, expressing uncertainty about the afterlife but hoping Hobbs' spirit would "come back and visit every once in a while so we can get in trouble and laugh again."

Hobbs became a member of Johnson's family in 2016, joining another French bulldog puppy named Brutus. Tragically, Brutus passed away later that year after ingesting a toxic mushroom.

Hobbs was more than a pet; he shared the limelight with Johnson. The dog featured in the 2019 film Hobbs & Shaw, a spin-off of the Fast & Furious franchise. Johnson humorously addressed this on Instagram, stating, "Nepotism shmepotism." He praised Hobbs' daily zest for life and expressed pride in the dog's performance in the movie.

Meanwhile, Dwayne has been active in both his acting and wrestling careers. He is set to star in a new film about the Hawaiian mob, directed by Martin Scorsese, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Emily Blunt. The movie will explore the turf wars of the 1960s and 1970s in Hawaii, focusing on local gangs' efforts against American business colonialism.

Additionally, Dwayne aKa The Rock is making a surprise return to WWE. He is scheduled to appear on SmackDown at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, leading to speculation about a potential match at WrestleMania 41 in April at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. WWE's Chief Content Officer, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, hinted that Johnson's appearance could significantly impact the lead-up to WrestleMania, suggesting a major announcement is forthcoming.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On