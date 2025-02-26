Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson mourns the loss of his beloved dog Hobbs: ‘I’ve been numb over this loss'

Hollywood star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is grieving the passing of his cherished French bulldog, Hobbs, named after his character in the Fast & Furious series. In an emotional Instagram post on Tuesday, the 52-year-old actor expressed feeling "numb" over Hobbs' death. He conveyed gratitude for the "pure love" Hobbs provided to his family and relief that the dog "didn't suffer long as he quietly and bravely left in the night." Dwayne Johnson said goodbye to his dog Hobbs, remembering him as a loving companion and a cherished member of the family.

In his heartfelt tribute, Johnson included a series of photos and videos capturing moments with Hobbs, from playful interactions to tender cuddles. He reflected on the profound impact Hobbs had on his family, noting, "Lately, there's been a lot that's too big to talk about. Lonesome, lonely, heard it's all the same." He concluded with a poignant wish, expressing uncertainty about the afterlife but hoping Hobbs' spirit would "come back and visit every once in a while so we can get in trouble and laugh again."

Hobbs became a member of Johnson's family in 2016, joining another French bulldog puppy named Brutus. Tragically, Brutus passed away later that year after ingesting a toxic mushroom.

Hobbs was more than a pet; he shared the limelight with Johnson. The dog featured in the 2019 film Hobbs & Shaw, a spin-off of the Fast & Furious franchise. Johnson humorously addressed this on Instagram, stating, "Nepotism shmepotism." He praised Hobbs' daily zest for life and expressed pride in the dog's performance in the movie.

Meanwhile, Dwayne has been active in both his acting and wrestling careers. He is set to star in a new film about the Hawaiian mob, directed by Martin Scorsese, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Emily Blunt. The movie will explore the turf wars of the 1960s and 1970s in Hawaii, focusing on local gangs' efforts against American business colonialism.

Additionally, Dwayne aKa The Rock is making a surprise return to WWE. He is scheduled to appear on SmackDown at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, leading to speculation about a potential match at WrestleMania 41 in April at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. WWE's Chief Content Officer, Paul 'Triple H' Levesque, hinted that Johnson's appearance could significantly impact the lead-up to WrestleMania, suggesting a major announcement is forthcoming.