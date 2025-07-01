Union Minister-actor Suresh Gopi's son clarifies he bought Volkswagen Golf GTI worth 67 lakh on loan, not dad's money

Union Minister and actor Suresh Gopi’s son, actor Madhav Suresh, recently bought a Volkswagen Golf GTI that he showed off on his Instagram. Many wondered if he had bought it himself or with his dad’s money, if the comment section of his posts is anything to go by. In an interview with Milestone Makers, Madhav clarified that he took a loan to buy the ₹67 lakh worth car. Suresh Gopi's son, Madhav Suresh, clarified that he bought the new car with his own money.

Madhav Suresh on his new wheels

Madhav mentioned in the interview that one of the first comments he saw when he posted about the car was that his father had bought it for him. “When I bought the car, the first comment I came across was – Did the father or the son pay for it? It would’ve been better if it were with your own money. So let me make it clear – I took a loan. Now, I’ll be working to repay it.”

The actor, however, did acknowledge the privilege that comes with being Suresh’s son, stating that he would like to stand on his own two feet. “That’s my father’s wealth, and yes, I have that security. I know not everyone has that kind of backing. The money my father has saved is not for me to spend on luxuries. It’s meant for my parents’ retirement and my sister’s wedding. I need to work, earn and build something of my own,” he said.

Madhav also opened up in the interview about facing trolls, claiming most of the hate that comes his way is political. He claimed many people were ‘bitter’ towards his father, Suresh, because of his being a BJP minister. The actor, though, said that it doesn’t make him ‘angry’ as it’s still ‘attention’ spent on him.

Upcoming work

Both Madhav and Suresh star in Janaki vs State of Kerala, which is facing issues over its title from the CBFC. Directed by Pravin Narayanan, the courtroom drama stars Anupama Parameswaran as the lead. The Kerala High Court on Monday questioned the CBFC over its insistence on changing the name Janaki, based on its being an iteration of Sita.